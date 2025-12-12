Kauai Woman Sentenced to Over 12 Years’ Imprisonment for Drug Trafficking

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Faith Michelle Nelson, 52, of Kauai, was sentenced yesterday in federal court by Senior United States District Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi to 151 months’ imprisonment followed by 5 years’ supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Nelson has been detained since her initial arrest in this case on April 10, 2024.

According to court records, Nelson was part of a conspiracy that was acquiring controlled substances through the U.S. mail and was engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine on Kauai. In total, Nelson was held responsible for over 18 pounds of methamphetamine.

Nelson is one of eleven defendants charged in three separate indictments for crimes related to the operation of a trans-Pacific drug trafficking network, nine of whom have pled guilty with the remaining awaiting trial. Nelson is the first defendant in a nine-defendant indictment to be sentenced. The overall investigation yielded seizures of more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine, several kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil, eight firearms, ammunition, and over $150,000 in cash.

On April 30, 2025, in one of the related cases charged by separate indictment, Shawn Pauahi Santana was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment and 5 years’ supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to distributing methamphetamine.

“Yesterday’s sentence represents a significant step in bringing to justice the trans-Pacific criminal enterprise that Nelson and her coconspirators used to flood communities in Hawaii, Alaska, and beyond with deadly drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “We credit our tremendous law enforcement partners with helping to expose and dismantle this dangerous drug operation.”

“This sentencing and related investigation mark a crucial moment in the ongoing fight to protect our citizens from the deadly drugs that plague our island communities,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “We are grateful for the tremendous partnerships across all levels of law enforcement in this joint effort, and we will continue to use every available resource to protect our communities and bring these trans-Pacific criminal enterprises to justice.”

“This individual has an extensive history of harming our community and putting countless families at risk,” said Chief Kalani Ke, Kaua‘i Police Department. “Today’s sentence holds her accountable for her actions and demonstrates that such destructive behavior will not be tolerated. We commend our federal partners for helping end this operation, and we remain committed to keeping Kaua‘i safe from those who bring dangerous drugs into our communities.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Kauai, Maui, and Honolulu Police Departments, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret C. Nammar is prosecuting the case.