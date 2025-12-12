UNDOCUMENTED FELON SENTENCED FOR RE-ENTERING THE UNITED STATES ILLEGALLY

St. Thomas, VI – United States Attorney Adam F. Sleeper announced today that a Dominican Republic national, Tommy Walter Ramirez, 36, was sentenced to 20 months’ incarceration by Chief District Judge Robert Molloy.

According to court documents, on May 24, 2025, Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal agents and the United States Marshals apprehended Tommy Walter Ramirez. When apprehended, Ramirez did not have any identification on him. A biometric fingerprint check came back positive for Ramirez, who was assigned an alien registration number by Citizen and Immigration Services (CIS).

Record checks revealed that on April 22, 2022, Ramirez was deported from the United States to the Dominican Republic and ordered not to return. A review of Ramirez’s immigration file did not show any legal entries into the United States, nor did Ramirez show any proof that he was given advance, written permission to re-enter the United States by the United States Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Further, Ramirez’s criminal history showed that while residing illegally in the Virgin Islands, Ramirez sustained two felony convictions for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Natasha Baker.