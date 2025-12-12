FORMER VIPD COMMISSIONER AND FORMER OMB DIRECTOR FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN FEDERAL CORRUPTION TRIAL

St. Thomas, VI –United States Attorney Adam F. Sleeper announced today that Ray Martinez, former Commissioner of the Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD), and Jenifer O’Neal, former Director of the Virgin Islands Office of Management and Budget (OMB), were found guilty on all counts following a one-week jury trial before United States District Judge Mark A. Kearney. Martinez and O’Neal were convicted of participating in a wide-ranging public corruption scheme involving honest services wire fraud, federal program bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and, in Martinez’s case, obstruction of justice.

“Public corruption erodes trust in government and interferes with the provision of important services to the community,” said United States Attorney Adam Sleeper. “These convictions show that those who violate the public trust, whoever they are, will be held accountable.”

“Today’s verdict delivers a clear message: no one is above the law,” said Joe Rodriguez, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Juan Field Office, which covers the US Virgin Islands. “The FBI remains steadfast in our commitment to rebuild public trust, which is the foundation of our democracy.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Martinez accepted nearly $100,000 in bribe payments from contractor David Whitaker—including cash, luxury travel, personal expenses, private-school tuition, and restaurant equipment—and used his official authority to approve invoices and award Whitaker a $1.4 million dollar contract funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. O’Neal, who served as the territory’s chief budget official, knowingly approved a $70,000 inflated invoice under that same contract and later accepted a $17,730 lease payment for her business, Java Grande, using federal funds from the inflated invoice.

The evidence further showed that, after learning of the federal investigation, Martinez attempted to obstruct justice by directing Whitaker to destroy evidence and by creating a fraudulent promissory note in an effort to conceal bribe payments. Martinez and O’Neal each face significant statutory penalties, including terms of imprisonment, and fines. Sentencing dates will be scheduled by the Court.

The FBI San Juan Field Office, St. Thomas Resident Agency investigated the case, in collaboration with the Virgin Islands Office of Inspector General. Trial Attorney Alexandre

Dempsey of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cherrisse Amaro for the District of the Virgin Islands are prosecuting the case.