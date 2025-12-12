Construction commences on UM campus in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

MACAU, December 12 - The Ceremony for the Commencement of Construction of the University of Macau’s Campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin was held today (12 December). As the flagship project of the second phase of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, the construction commencement represents a significant transition from ‘relying on existing facilities’ to ‘establishing a permanent physical presence’, further advancing educational integration between Macao and Hengqin. This milestone signifies a new stage of high-quality development for UM and supports deeper Macao-Hengqin integration. It also reflects meaningful progress for Macao’s higher education sector in delivering cross-border education under the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. In addition, the project is expected to contribute to China’s pursuit of scientific and technological self‑reliance and strengthen efforts to develop Macao and Hengqin into a hub for top international talent.

The construction commencement ceremony took place at 4:00pm on the campus site in the southwest of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Officiating guests included Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR; Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Tai Kin Ip, director of the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone; O Lam, secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR; Chen Dali, deputy director general of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges of the Ministry of Education; Nie Xinping, deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone; Xu Shimin, deputy director general of the Department of Education of Guangdong Province; Cheong Kok Kei, deputy director of the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone; Kong Chi Meng, director of the Macao Education and Youth Development Bureau; Feng Fangdan, director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Cooperation Zone; Lao Iong, director of the Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Cooperation Zone; Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM; and Yonghua Song, rector of UM. Together, they pressed the start button to officially launch the construction. Representatives from other Macao higher education institutions and various community sectors also attended the ceremony, witnessing this historic moment in advancing educational integration.

In his speech, Song highlighted that UM has taken the lead in offering education and establishing a campus—a flagship project of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town—in the Cooperation Zone. The new campus, expected to be completed in 2029, will house the Faculty of Medicine, the Faculty of Information Science and Computing, the Faculty of Engineering, and the Faculty of Design. UM will also build an innovative, multidisciplinary research platform on the new campus to support future development. Song outlined UM’s commitment to four key missions for the future. First, the university will take a systematic approach to integrating its two cross‑border campuses, incorporating the development of the new campus into its next five‑year plan to establish an educational framework that is balanced, interdisciplinary, research‑driven, and collaborative. Second, UM aims to further strengthen its research and innovation capabilities. By leveraging its research platforms, the university will deepen industry-academia collaboration in the Greater Bay Area and support the national goal of achieving high‑level scientific and technological self‑reliance. Third, the university seeks to develop into a hub for top international talent through international education, international student recruitment, international faculty teams, and international academic activities. Fourth, through a ‘university‑industry‑city’ model, UM will support the integration of Macao and Hengqin and contribute to the diversification of Macao’s economy.

The UM campus in the Cooperation Zone covers a land area of approximately 375,600 square metres, with a total gross floor area of 831,000 square metres. Construction is expected to take about three years, with a partial opening planned for 2028 and full completion in 2029. The campus will include a central teaching building, a sports complex, a riverside international exchange centre, and residential facilities for students and staff, along with a range of supporting facilities. The architectural design will blend cultural heritage with functionality. The multi-purpose complex will stand as a bright, modern landmark; the central teaching building will be distinguished by a dark‑red façade that reflects the university’s humanistic traditions; and the Faculty of Design will incorporate streamlined spaces to create an artistic atmosphere. All major buildings will be connected by corridors, forming a cohesive layout that integrates landscape and function and reflects UM’s philosophy of nurturing students through their environment.