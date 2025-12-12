Cultural Affairs Bureau participates in the film and television event held in Singapore to promote filming in Macao and industry exchanges

MACAU, December 12 - In order to enhance Macao’s visibility and prominence in the international film and television industry, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) participated in the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) held in Singapore for the first time, and set up a “Macao Pavilion” in the event to promote filming in Macao for its unique characteristics. Moreover, IC organised the participation of local directors in the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF Pro), expanding the collaboration opportunities with international markets for Macao’s film and television professionals.

Organised by RELX (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) was held from 3 to 5 December at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. As a professional event for content and entertainment in Asia., ATF attracts the participation of industry representatives from over 40 countries and regions annually. Through the Macao Pavilion, IC showcased Macao’s filming resources that include the World Heritage sites, modern urban landscapes and diverse natural sceneries, as well as introduced Macao’s policies supporting for film and TV productions, including the “Subsidy Programme for Cinematographic and Television Filming in Macao”, introduced by the Cultural Development Fund to industry professional worldwide, encouraging overseas production crews to film in Macao.

During the event, industry representatives from numerous countries and regions, including Brazil, Australia, Canada, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and the United States, visited the “Macao Pavilion” to gain an in-depth understanding of the city’s filming conditions and details of relevant subsidy application. Leaders from Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information also visited the pavilion for exchanges.

Furthermore, IC organised the participation of three Macao directors Lam Kin Kuan, Teng Kun Hou and Mak Kit Wai, who stood out in the “Professional Development Workshop” held during the 2nd GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival, in SGIFF Industry Days. They attended various industry activities, including conferences and workshops, and engaged in in-depth exchanges with international film and television professionals, allowing them to gain international experience to enhance their creative and production capabilities while promoting Macao’s original films to the world.

IC has been actively organising the participation of Macao’s film and television professionals in major international events. This involvement in the expo in Singapore aims to further introduce Macao’s filming potential and industry complementary services to the film and television industries in Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regions, seeking to explore the international market for Macao’s film and television industry while creating more collaboration opportunities for the development of local film and television talents.