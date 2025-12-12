Williamsport Woman Charged with Assaulting Federal Officers

WILLIAMSPORT – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dominique Harris, age 24, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was indicted yesterday by a federal grand jury on two counts of assaulting a federal officer.

According to United States Attorney Brian D. Miller, the indictment alleges that Harris assaulted two officers of the Department of Homeland Security by spitting on them while they engaged in their normal course of their duties. On November 30, 2025 in Williamsport, Deportation Officers were conducting a routine investigation in Williamsport that resulted in the arrest of an individual for immigration offenses. Harris allegedly interfered with deportation officers at the scene of the arrest and then followed them back to an ICE office where she attempted to enter the premises in her car through a secure gate. When officers confronted Harris, she is alleged to have become belligerent with the deportation officers and spit on two of them.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is eight years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

# # #