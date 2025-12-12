TALLAHASSEE MAN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONVERTED GLOCK MACHINEGUNS

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Anthony Lamorris Davis, Jr., 21, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of a machinegun. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Our state and federal law enforcement partners work hard every day to keep our communities safe from violent criminals like this defendant, and my office will continue to back up those efforts with successful prosecutions. The residents of the Northern District of Florida deserve safe streets and crime-free communities, and that is exactly what my office intends to achieve.”

Court documents reflect that on both July 21, 2024, and October 25, 2024, officers of the Tallahassee Police Department caught the defendant in possession of a Glock firearm that had been converted into a machinegun. Davis has five prior felony convictions, including two convictions for aggravated assault with a firearm.

The defendant’s prison sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

“Taking illegal guns out of the hands of convicted felons is essential to making our streets safer. This arrest is another example of the unwavering dedication our officers show in confronting gun violence and reducing the harm it causes in our community,” said Chief Revell. “I am grateful for their commitment to this work and the determination they bring to every investigation. We will continue doing everything we can to reduce gun violence and keep our community safe.”

The case involved an investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James A. McCain.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

As part of its PSN strategy, the United States Attorney’s Office is encouraging everyone to lock their car doors, particularly at night. Burglaries from unlocked automobiles are a significant source of guns for criminals in the Northern District of Florida. Please do your part and protect yourself by locking your car doors.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida is one of 94 offices that serve as the nation’s principal litigators under the direction of the Attorney General. To access public court documents online, please visit the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida website. For more information about the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Florida, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/fln/index.html.