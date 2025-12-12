Fayette County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – William Joseph Kessler III, 44, of Beckwith, pleaded guilty on Thursday, December 11, 2025, to one count of distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 25, 2024, Kessler sold a total of 18 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over the course of two transactions, one in Raleigh County and the other at Kessler’s residence in Beckwith. On June 26, 2024, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Kessler’s residence and seized approximately 45 grams of methamphetamine, 300 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and ketamine, and a firearm.

Kessler is scheduled to be sentenced on April 2, 2026, and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $2 million.

United States Attorney Moore Capito made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Central Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Amy L. McLaughlin is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:25-cr-146.

###