Auxira Health Raises $7.8 Million to Redefine How Cardiology Teams Deliver Care

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auxira Health , a virtual cardiology company that helps practices thrive, today announced it has raised $7.8 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Route 66 Ventures and Abundant Venture Partners with additional participation from DigiTx Partners, American Heart Association Ventures, Ensemble Innovation Ventures, and City Light Capital.Co-developed by MedStar Health and Abundant, Auxira Health was created to help cardiologists improve patient access to timely, exceptional care from fully supported and fulfilled providers. The company partners with cardiology practices and health systems nationwide to expand capacity, improve access and address administrative burden by virtually embedding dedicated clinical “pods” directly into existing care teams.As demand for cardiac care grows nationwide, the U.S. is entering a pivotal moment of transformation. Millions of Americans are aging into Medicare just as new models of care are emerging to expand access and reimagine how specialists deliver services. Across hospitals and independent practices alike, leaders are looking for ways to increase capacity, improve efficiency and restore balance to care teams.Auxira Health is helping accelerate that shift. The company’s integrated virtual extension model pairs advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs) with cardiology teams, embedding them virtually as true members of the practice. Each clinical team member trains in person alongside physicians to build trust, clinical alignment and shared accountability before transitioning to virtual workflows. The result is a seamless care continuum that extends a cardiologist’s reach, enhances patient access and preserves the quality, continuity and connection at the heart of great care.“Auxira Health was founded on the belief that care teams should be designed for both access and joy,” said Inna Plumb, Co-Founder and CEO of Auxira Health. “We’re not creating a parallel system but instead are reinforcing the one that already works. By integrating deeply with practices, we help cardiologists care for more patients, protect continuity and rediscover the satisfaction that drew them to medicine in the first place.”Since its launch, Auxira Health has established partnerships with multiple independent and health-system-affiliated cardiology groups across several states. By mid-2026, the company expects to support more than 100 cardiologists through its virtual team-extension model. Early results show:● Shorter wait times for new and follow-up appointments;● Improved patient satisfaction and care continuity;● Significant reductions in after-hours workload and documentation time for cardiologists; and● Increased top-line revenue and reduced capacity bottlenecks for partner practices.“Auxira is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare -- how to expand access to high-quality cardiology care without compromising the patient experience,” said Arif Sorathia, Partner at Route 66 Ventures. “Rising clinical need is putting tremendous pressure on the U.S. cardiology system, and Auxira’s approach helps practices respond to that need while giving clinicians the support necessary to care for their patients.”Auxira Health is distinguished by the team’s focus on trust, training and integration. Each partnership begins with immersive, on-site onboarding before transitioning to hybrid and virtual workflows, ensuring alignment across clinical standards, documentation practices and patient-communication protocols. By eliminating the disconnect that often exists between in-person and virtual care, Auxira Health helps cardiologists deliver more consistent, efficient and fulfilling care experiences -- without needing to add any new technology infrastructure.“Auxira Health’s investment and market traction demonstrates a significant need for care models that meet the realities of today’s clinical practice,” said Bill Sheahan, senior vice president and chief innovation officer, MedStar Health, and executive director, MedStar Institute for Innovation. “Built on the foundation we created and launched out of our Connected Cardiology program, the company provides a unique opportunity to add capacity and enhance patient satisfaction and provider wellbeing.”With the new funding, Auxira Health plans to expand its footprint with additional cardiology partners, deepen its operational and technology infrastructure and continue hiring clinicians and support staff to meet accelerating demand. The company also is preparing to introduce new service features and integrations that will enhance team coordination, data sharing and patient engagement.About Auxira HealthAuxira Health is on a mission to bring balance to cardiology by empowering physicians with expert clinical support that is seamless, personal and truly impactful. Through precision-matched, virtually-embedded teams of advanced practice providers (APPs), medical assistants (MAs) and registered nurses (RNs), Auxira helps cardiologists focus on what matters most -- delivering exceptional care to their patients. By expanding care capacity and streamlining workflows, Auxira enables providers to thrive in today’s healthcare landscape. Co-developed with MedStar Health and Abundant Venture Partners, Auxira is building a sustainable, human-centered future for cardiology care. To learn more, visit https://auxirahealth.com/ ###

