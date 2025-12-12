VistaXM Launches CX-as-a-Service, Redefining How Companies Deliver Customer Experience

CXaaS enables companies to run world-class CX programs faster, better, and at up to 80% lower cost without buying software or hiring CX teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaXM today announced the formal launch of CX-as-a-Service (CXaaS), a new category designed to fundamentally change how mid-market companies deliver customer experience.

CXaaS replaces the traditional CX model defined by expensive software platforms, dedicated CX teams, consultants, and lengthy implementations with a fully managed CX program operated end-to-end by VistaXM for a predictable annual cost. The announcement comes at a time when companies are under intense pressure to reduce costs, freeze hiring, and simplify operations while customer expectations continue to rise.

“Customer experience hasn’t become less important, it's just become too expensive and too complex to run the old way,” said Erik Vogel, Founder & CEO of VistaXM. “CXaaS exists because most companies don’t need to build a CX organization. They need the outcomes of one. VistaXM delivers those outcomes faster, better, and at a fraction of the cost.”

A Broken Model Meets a New Economic Reality

For more than a decade, customer experience programs have been built using an enterprise-first model: large CX platforms, specialized analysts, program managers, consultants, dashboards, and governance layers. For mid-market companies, that approach has increasingly failed to scale.

Industry estimates show that a typical internal CX program costs $400,000 to more than $1 million per year, once platform licensing, staffing, consulting, and internal overhead are accounted for. Even then, many programs struggle to deliver timely insights or drive consistent action.

At the same time, economic conditions have changed. Budgets are tighter. Hiring is constrained. Technology stacks are being consolidated. And boards are demanding faster, clearer returns on investment. CXaaS was created specifically to address this mismatch.

What CX-as-a-Service Is and Why It’s Different

CXaaS is not software. It is not consulting. And it is not staff augmentation. CXaaS is a fully managed operating model in which VistaXM runs the entire CX program on behalf of the customer, designing surveys, managing customer listening, analyzing feedback, identifying friction and churn risk, facilitating governance, and delivering executive-ready insights.

Instead of managing tools and teams, companies receive clear answers to critical questions:

• What are customers experiencing right now?

• Where is friction hurting retention?

• What issues need action first?

• How does customer experience impact revenue and cost-to-serve?

VistaXM’s CXaaS model launches in 30 days, requires minimal internal effort, and is priced starting at $92,000 per year, all-inclusive.

“The fastest way to improve CX is to stop trying to build it internally,” Vogel added. “CXaaS flips the model. Companies subscribe to outcomes instead of infrastructure.”

Better, Faster, Cheaper By Design

VistaXM designed CXaaS to outperform traditional CX programs across three dimensions:

Better: Programs are run by CX experts using proven playbooks, delivering deeper insights, clearer prioritization, and stronger linkage between CX and business outcomes.

Faster: CXaaS compresses time-to-value from months to weeks, with actionable insights delivered within the first three months.

Cheaper: By eliminating software purchases, internal CX roles, consultants, and implementation projects, CXaaS reduces CX operating costs by 50-80% for most mid-market companies.

The result is a model that turns CX from a high-overhead initiative into a predictable, efficient operating function.

A New Category Emerges

VistaXM believes CXaaS represents a broader shift in how business capabilities are delivered, similar to the evolution of IT managed services, Finance-as-a-Service, and RevOps outsourcing. As more organizations move away from building internal centers of excellence, CXaaS provides a way to maintain high standards without the traditional cost or complexity. Early adopters of CXaaS include B2B technology firms, industrial distributors, insurers, telecom providers, and companies operating through partner, broker, or channel eco systems.

Availability

CX-as-a-Service is available immediately from VistaXM. Additional information, including the CX Cost Reduction Playbook and category overview, is available at www.VistaXM.com.

About VistaXM

VistaXM is the creator of CX-as-a-Service (CXaaS), a fully managed customer experience delivery model built for mid-market B2B companies. VistaXM operates complete CX programs end-to-end, combining customer listening, analytics, friction mapping, churn prediction, and executive insight delivery into a single, all-inclusive service.

By replacing software-heavy, resource-intensive CX programs with a managed operating model, VistaXM enables companies to improve customer experience while significantly reducing cost and complexity.

VistaXM is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

