Fund for Modern Courts Announces Abbe R. Gluck as Incoming Chair, as William C. Silverman Concludes Distinguished Tenure

The Fund for Modern Courts announced that Abbe R. Gluck will serve as the next Chair of the Board, succeeding William C. Silverman, who is completing his term.

NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fund for Modern Courts today announced that Abbe R. Gluck will serve as the next Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding William C. Silverman, who is completing his term.Gluck brings a formidable record in public service, legal scholarship, and institutional reform. A nationally recognized expert on federalism, legislation, and civil litigation, she has served in senior roles across government, academia, and professional organizations—including New York City government, the New York City Bar Association, and as special counsel to President Biden. She is the Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law at Yale Law School and the founding faculty director of a civil legal services organization that serves more than 500 clients each year.A longstanding member of Modern Courts ’ Board and most recently its Vice Chair, Gluck has contributed deep strategic insight and a clear vision for how the organization can expand its influence and respond to the evolving challenges facing New York’s court system. Her work bridges rigorous research and real-world problem-solving, with a focus on improving access to justice, modernizing public systems, and strengthening democratic institutions.Silverman, pro bono partner at Proskauer, steps down after five years of leadership. During his tenure, Modern Courts advanced key judicial-reform initiatives—including advocating for cameras in the courts and increasing resources for Family Court—strengthened its financial footing, and further cemented its role as a credible, nonpartisan voice for a strong and independent judiciary.“Abbe embodies the intellectual rigor, independence, and forward-thinking leadership that Modern Courts needs at this moment,” said Denise Kronstadt, Executive Director. “We are grateful to Bill for his unwavering support and for elevating this organization during a time of enormous change. We are equally excited for the clarity, experience, and energy Abbe brings as our next Chair.”Gluck will assume the role in January and will lead the Board as it oversees implementation of Modern Courts’ strategic plan, advances statewide reform projects, and strengthens partnerships with court leaders, legal services providers, and community stakeholders.The other newly elected officers are Vice Chairs Celeste Koeleveld, Mary Schuette, and Stephen P. Younger; Secretary David Barrett; and Treasurer Michael Porcelain.The Fund for Modern Courts is a non-partisan, statewide organization committed to ensuring that the New York State judiciary is independent and that the courts are accessible, just, and equitable for all.###

