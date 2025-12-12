Boyd Innovation Center to showcase Tech Entrepreneurs at Launchpad COLA Pitch Night in Five Points

Thomas Lentine, Pitching UpAhead at The Boyd Innovation Center Pitch Night Attendees at the Boyd Innovation Center

New tech founders will take the stage on December 18th to pitch their businesses at the culminating event of the first Launchpad COLA 12-week incubator program.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New tech founders will take the stage at the Boyd Innovation Center on Thursday, December 18th to pitch their businesses at the culminating event of the Boyd Innovation Center’s first Launchpad COLA 12-week incubator program.Launchpad COLA is an intensive entrepreneur training program that helps founders transform scalable tech startup ideas into real businesses. The program equips first-time founders and early-stage tech companies with expert mentorship, proven curriculum, and access to Columbia's growing entrepreneurial network.Created and delivered by Launchpad GVL , the program draws on nationally recognized training including Founder University from Launch VC, RevTech Labs Foundation, and The Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence program.Event DetailsWhat: Launchpad COLA Pitch Night When: Thursday, December 18th, 5:00-8:00 PMWhere: Boyd Innovation Center, 711 Saluda Ave, Columbia, SC 29205Registration: Free tickets available at https://www.boydinnovation.org/events/launchpad-cola-pitch-night The evening will feature:Founder Showcase (5:00-5:45 PM): Meet all 20 founders, learn about their businesses, and vote for your favorite.Main Program (5:45-7:00 PM): Investor-ready pitches from top cohort graduates and winner announcements.Reception (7:00-8:00 PM): Networking with founders, investors, and Columbia's tech community.The December 18 event brings together the technology, business, and entrepreneurial communities from across South Carolina to celebrate Columbia’s newest early-stage founders and help them launch into their next phase with critical connections to potential customers, partners, and investors.Sam Herskovitz, Executive Director, Boyd Innovation Center:“Momentum is building in Columbia. The talent, drive, and creativity is here and simply needs the right support at each stage. Partnering with Launchpad GVL and making broad outreach to discover high-impact tech founders across the Midlands, we received 38 high-impact applications (3x previous programs). After a selective process and 12 rigorous weeks of training, the 20 graduating founders have made incredible progress with the help of the expert mentorship, peer support, and quality curriculum. Pitch Night will showcase the top graduates and highlight the next wave of innovation right here at home. Come see what Columbia is building!”Alan Blakeborough, Launchpad GVL:"Our mission is to support emerging founders as they take their earliest steps toward launching and growing technology-driven businesses. By drawing on high-quality programming from Founder University, RevTech Labs, and The Bunker Labs Veterans in Residence initiative, we're able to bring that same level of support to entrepreneurs across South Carolina. Our partnership with the Boyd Innovation Center helps us expand this mission statewide, giving founders in Columbia and throughout the region access to the guidance, tools, and opportunities they need to thrive."About Boyd Innovation CenterA 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, The Boyd Innovation Center helps founders build scalable tech companies in Columbia through programs, space, resources, and community. Located in Columbia's Five Points district, we are catalyzing high-growth entrepreneurship in the Midlands.Learn more at https://www.boydinnovation.org/ About LaunchpadLaunchpad is a comprehensive entrepreneur training program helping founders turn ideas into thriving businesses through expert mentorship, proven curriculum, and community connections.Learn more about Launchpad GVL: https://launchpadgvl.com/ Applications for the Spring 2026 cohort beginning January 27th are now open at https://www.boydinnovation.org/launchpad-cola Media ContactDana Watkinsdana@boydinnovation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.