Poppins Wins Consumer Health & Wellness Award at 2025 Health Tech Challengers

Award Highlights Growing Momentum Behind Accessible, High-Quality Virtual Pediatric Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poppins , a pediatric platform providing 24/7 virtual medical care, on-demand parent coaching, behavioral support, and specialized sleep support, today announced it has been named the Winner of the Consumer Health & Wellness category at the 2025 Health Tech Challengers Pitch Competition. More than 400 companies submitted applications, and only 80 were selected to compete live at the international health innovation conference in Barcelona, Spain. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate meaningful impact, strong clinical value, and scalable solutions designed to support population health. To learn more, visit Poppins.The recognition underscores the rising demand for comprehensive, accessible pediatric support that meets families’ medical, behavioral, and sleep needs in a single, high-quality platform. Poppins continues to see rapid growth as families seek integrated care models that reduce stress, improve outcomes, and offer timely guidance for childhood health and development. Today, the company serves more than 200 families across the United States, with results demonstrating measurable improvement in both parent confidence and child well-being.As part of its early outcomes, Poppins is delivering strong performance across family satisfaction, care quality, and medical efficiency. The Company combines evidence-based clinical care with individualized support for everyday parenting challenges, enabling families to access help in minutes through its HIPAA-compliant messaging platform rather than waiting days or weeks for appointments.Key Performance Highlights• 83% of surveyed families rated their Poppins experience as “Excellent.”• 67% of families reported a reduction in household stress in nine weeks or less.• Poppins resolved 70% of medical cases virtually, reducing unnecessary urgent care visits and lowering family healthcare costs.“Our team is honored to receive this recognition, which underscores how urgent it is to build a pediatric care model that truly works for modern families,” said Alexandria Stried, CEO & Co-Founder of Poppins. “Parents need timely guidance, compassionate clinicians, and coordinated support across medical, behavioral, and sleep concerns. This award reflects the impact our team is already making and the momentum behind our mission.”The 2025 Health Tech Challengers competition evaluates emerging health technology companies on innovation, clinical value, scalability, and consumer impact. Poppins earned top marks for its family-centered model, which streamlines multiple facets of pediatric care into a single, accessible solution for modern parents. The recognition further validates the company’s approach to simplifying healthcare navigation and delivering comprehensive support during the most formative years of childhood.About PoppinsPoppins is an AI-enabled pediatrics and parenting platform delivering whole-child, family-centric care designed to meet the needs of modern families. The Company’s comprehensive digital platform integrates 24/7 virtual pediatric medical care with same-day behavioral, sleep, and parent coaching in one seamless solution. Families can access a Poppins pediatric expert in minutes through the Company’s convenient, and HIPAA-compliant text-based platform. Poppins pediatric experts provide timely guidance; virtual diagnosis, treatment, and prescriptions, as needed; and evidence-based support customized to meet the needs of each unique family.Media Contact:Company Name: Poppins, Inc.Contact Person: Jenn Schoen, President & Co-FounderContact Number: (215) 559-9353Email: hello@heypoppins.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.heypoppins.com Socials: @heypoppins, @heypoppinstok

