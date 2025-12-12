Clearbrief Launches New Cite Check Report, Giving Partners Peace of Mind & an Audit Trail

New Clearbrief Cite Check Report addresses partner liability concerns by confirming briefs were thoroughly cite-checked before sign-off.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearbrief , the leading AI-powered litigation platform in Word, today announced the launch of its new Cite Check Report. Clearbrief’s report is the only citation analysis report in the industry covering both factual and legal authority citations, giving law firm partners critical assurance that a Word document has been fully Cite Checked before they sign and file.Clearbrief's Cite Check Report lists out all factual and legal citations identified in the Word doc and flags a range of potential issues: missing cases or sources, formatting errors, and low semantic scores indicating the source does not support the writer’s assertion. It also tracks how the associate, paralegal, or attorney addressed the identified red flags. The Report leverages classic AI rather than generative, with hyperlinks to each citation that allow the person signing the brief to review each flagged issue in the context of the filing. Clearbrief’s core Analyzer tools have already been adopted by 45% of the AmLaw 20, as well as across the AmLaw 100, by thousands of law firms, as well as by courts, government agencies, and in-house legal teams.The Cite Check Report comes at a moment when courts are increasingly holding attorneys and firms accountable for citation errors stemming from AI "hallucinations," subtle mistakes or misrepresentations introduced into text created by generative AI. Law firm partners accustomed to signing pleadings prepared by junior associates or colleagues under tight litigation deadlines are especially at risk. A database tracking legal AI hallucinations in filed pleadings now has over 650 entries, with significant monetary sanctions for pleadings containing fake facts and law. Just this week, a court ordered $85,000 in sanctions / attorneys’ fees in an AI hallucinations case; other judges have levied sanctions ranging from attorneys removed from representing major clients to requiring counsel to message every client to inform them of their AI citation failures.Clearbrief’s product team worked closely with innovation leaders from Clearbrief’s AmLaw 10, AmLaw 20, and AmLaw 100 customers to develop a scalable solution that would meet the needs of high pressure litigation practices.Kristina Bakardjiev, Director of Legal Practice Innovation at Cozen O’Connor, shared how the Cite Check Report is solving a meaningful need of Cozen’s high volume litigation practice. "In a world where AI misuse can undermine trust in the legal profession, the strongest safeguard is better-built AI—solutions like Clearbrief," said Bakardjiev. “Collaborating with visionary founders like Jacqueline Schafer allows us to integrate features that combine human judgment with machine verification. Every factual assertion and legal citation is independently checked, and the system generates a clear validation record. That level of transparency gives our clients, colleagues, and tribunals the confidence they deserve—and sets a new standard for compliant, trustworthy practice."While it’s tempting to chastise any lawyer who fails to meaningfully review pleadings before signing, the reality of modern litigation is that a single filing often contains hundreds of citations to both facts and law, and many hands touch a complex pleading before it gets filed. Moreover, generative AI mistakes can be so subtle that the human eye can easily miss them, such as replacing a single number in a citation such that the cite now appears to be from the court’s own jurisdiction rather than another circuit court where it is not binding precedent.“Partners are being sanctioned and suffering reputational damage for citation errors they didn’t personally make,” said Jacqueline Schafer, Founder & CEO of Clearbrief. “We built the Cite Check Report to give them what courts are demanding: documented proof that they satisfied their ethical obligations before signing that pleading.”The Cite Check Report feature is now available to Clearbrief users. For more information, visit clearbrief.com or contact Clearbrief at hello@clearbrief.ai.###About ClearbriefClearbrief is an AI-powered SaaS legal writing platform used by the largest global law firms, courts, government agencies, and global in-house legal teams.About Cozen O’ConnorEstablished in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has over 1,000 attorneys who help clients manage risk and make better business decisions.

