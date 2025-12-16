Amber Kirkland presents ‘Floral Futurism’ at 2026 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

A large-scale sculptural installation by The Velvet Touch Events, showcasing Amber Kirkland’s signature immersive design style. The Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo will be held February 27 – March 1, 2026, at DeVos Place and Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Floral designer Amber Kirkland, AIFD, CEJ, CF, CFD, will present ‘Floral Futurism’ at the 2026 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo in Grand Rapids, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed floral designer Amber Kirkland, AIFD, CEJ, CF, CFD, founder of Detroit-based The Velvet Touch Events, as she presents a headline design program at the 2026 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo ( GLFEE ) titled “FLORAL FUTURISM: Monumental Installations for Museums, Runways & Immersive Spaces.”Kirkland, celebrated for her sculptural, large-scale floral installations, is known for blending floristry, architecture, and experiential art into immersive environments. Her work spans fashion shows, cultural institutions, luxury celebrations, and high-profile experiential activations.In collaboration with Mayesh Wholesale, Kirkland also co-founded Fleur University , an emerging educational platform dedicated to elevating design technique, artistry, and business skills for floral professionals nationwide.About the SessionFrom the runway to the rotunda, today’s most ambitious installations blur the boundaries between floristry, sculpture, and experiential art. In FLORAL FUTURISM, Amber Kirkland will construct towering, futuristic exhibit pieces designed for museums, fashion runways, and immersive pop-ups—revealing the mechanics, materials, and conceptual strategy behind monumental floral forms.Attendees will learn how to:• Engineer large-scale installations with structural integrity• Combine mechanics, materials, and sculptural elements• Build showstopping works that generate powerful social-media engagement• Design like an artist while engineering like a visionarySponsored by FloristWare , this session encourages designers to think boldly, build intelligently, and embrace the future of floral artistry.“Amber’s work is the kind of work that florists get excited about,” said Mark Anderson, Founder of FloristWare. “We’re proud to support this program and help bring next-level education to GLFEE attendees.”When & WhereThe 2026 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo will take place:February 27 – March 1, 2026DeVos Place Convention Center & Amway Grand Plaza HotelGrand Rapids, MichiganMore details at: https://glfee.com About Amber KirklandAmber Kirkland, AIFD, CEJ, CF, CFD, is the founder and creative director of The Velvet Touch Events ( https://www.the-velvet-touch.com ), a Detroit-based floral design studio recognized for high-fashion, sculptural installations. She is also the co-founder of Fleur University, created in partnership with Mayesh Wholesale to provide advanced floral education, mentorship, and hands-on skill development for designers seeking to elevate their artistry.About FloristWareFloristWare is an independent Point-of-Sale and Customer Relationship Management system designed specifically for retail florists. Since 2006, the platform has helped flower shops improve operations, increase profitability, and enhance customer relationships through powerful tools for order management, workflow automation, reporting, and marketing. Trusted by florists across North America, FloristWare is known for transparent pricing, responsive support, and its long-standing commitment to empowering independent floral businesses.Learn more at https://www.floristware.com About the Great Lakes Floral & Event ExpoThe Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo (GLFEE) is one of North America’s premier floral industry gatherings, offering three days of hands-on workshops, design programs, business education, competitions, and supplier exhibits. The 2026 event runs February 27 – March 1 at DeVos Place & Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

