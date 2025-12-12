Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa® 'America’s Krewe' announcing their 2026 parade schedule

Krewe members representing the US at the annual FECC Dies Natalis

2026 promises to be another historic year as the Krewe continues to appear in front of millions of spectators across the globe.” — Craig Bachler

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Florida based Krewe of Europa, a 501c3 social and philanthropy organization with members across the United States and Europe have released their 2026 Q1 and Q2 parade lineup.The Krewe of Europa is the first and only international parade Krewe and has marched in parades across the globe from Juneau Alaska to Pernik Bulgaria . In 2025, the Krewe traveled to Ireland, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Italy along with appearances in Tampa, Tarrytown NY and several other cities. The Krewe brings Tampa to the World and the World back to Tampa. In the 2025 Tampa Gasparilla Parade, the krewe hosted 26 members from Europe at the historic Tampa parade.“2026 promises to be another historic year as the Krewe continues to appear in front of millions of spectators across the globe.” according to Craig Bachler, President of the Board of Trustees.The 2026 confirmed parades include:January• Pernik Bulgaria appearing in the Surva International Festival of Masquerade Games• Tampa Florida’s Gasparilla Parade of Pirates . The Krewe will also be “launching” to the public their new custom built parade float at the 2026 parade.February• Cottbus Germany Karneval/FaschingMarch Boston St Patrick’s parade . The Krewe is also hosting Mayor Mike Cubbard of Galway City Ireland at this parade. Along with city officials from across Europe in the parade.May• Edinberg Scotland Tartan paradeAugust• Victoria Spain Virgin Blanco festivalThe Krewe will be adding more events for later in the year once confirmed.The Age of Discovery, also known as the Age of Exploration and the Great Navigation's, a period in European history from the early 15th century to the early 19th century. This period in history has influenced the start of our nation. Europa has members representing all 44 European Countries in colorful costumes of each country.Europa was formed by a global group of professionals that wanted to bring the US Gulf Coast krewe life to the world’s stage by following their motto of “Making Miles of Smiles Across the Globe, One Parade at a Time” while celebrating history.Since first forming, the Krewe has participated in over 30 parades in eight countries with an estimated audience of over 10 million spectators. The Krewe has been featured across the US in numerous television interviews and many publications. In late 2026, the first episode of Curiosity Abroad with the Krewe of Europa will be released on a major streaming network, The show documents the Krewes journeys across the globe and their participation in parades and carnivals.

The krewe of Europa at the 2024 Boston St Patrick's parade

