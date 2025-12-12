Western Cape Government urges responsible behaviour ahead of busy travel weekend

As the Western Cape heads into one of the busiest travel weekends of the Festive Season, the Western Cape Mobility Department is deeply concerned about the high number of heavy motor vehicle (HMV) incidents recorded since the start of December.

From 1 December 2025, the province has recorded 43 incidents involving heavy motor vehicles on Western Cape roads. These include breakdowns, collisions, and overturned vehicles. This trend is worrying, especially ahead of the expected high traffic volumes as residents and visitors travel in and out of the province for the holidays.

HMV incidents not only pose a serious safety risk to drivers, passengers and pedestrians, they also cause major traffic delays and disrupt economic activity. Clearing these scenes can take between 2 to 6 hours, or longer, depending on the nature of the incident.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku emphasised, "Road safety is a shared responsibility. Every overturned truck is a preventable tragedy that endangers lives and hampers mobility. We urge the freight industry to take immediate action to improve safety standards and protect all road users."

The Mobility Department values the critical role that the freight industry plays in keeping our economy moving, therefore we urge operators and drivers to partner with us in prioritising safety during this peak travel period.

Freight operators and drivers are encouraged to take the necessary precautions by:

Ensuring vehicles are properly maintained and roadworthy.

Adhering to speed limits and load regulations.

Managing driver fatigue through adequate rest periods.

Avoiding reckless overtaking.

Complying with all road rules and instructions from traffic authorities.

Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement will be on duty 24/7 across all key routes this weekend to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Teams will be strategically deployed along interprovincial corridors as travellers enter and leave the province. High-visibility patrols will be conducted throughout the weekend on all key routes to deter dangerous behaviour, support safe driving practices, and respond swiftly to any incidents on our roads.

With high traffic volumes expected this weekend, motorists and pedestrians are also urged to take extra care.

Motorists:

Check your vehicle before travelling; tyres, lights, indicators, brakes, and fluid levels.

Obey all road signs, rules, and instructions from traffic officers.

Expect congestion in certain areas and plan extra time for your trip.

Be patient and courteous; avoid speeding and reckless overtaking.

Take regular rest breaks on long journeys.

Make mindful decisions; your safety and the safety of others depends on you.

Remember: arriving late is better than not arriving at all.

Pedestrians:

Cross only at designated places and make sure you are visible, especially at night.

Do not walk on highways or along poorly lit roads, and avoid roadways if intoxicated.

Avoid distractions such as cellphones or headphones when walking near traffic.

“We are urging every road user to take this weekend seriously. Traffic volumes will be high, and that means risks are higher too. Whether you are driving a truck, a private vehicle, or walking near a roadway, your decisions matter. Please slow down, rest when you need to, and show consideration for others traveling to be with their families and loved ones. Our officers will be out in full force across all major routes, but road safety is a shared responsibility. Let’s all do our part to make sure everyone arrives safely, “ commented Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Director Traffic Management.

As people travel to reunite with family, friends, and loved ones this weekend, we appeal to everyone to prioritise safety. One reckless decision can cost a life. Speeding, dangerous overtaking, and impatience are simply not worth the risk.

The Department will continue to monitor key routes closely throughout the weekend, supported by strengthened enforcement efforts to ensure that all who travel can do so safely.

Media Queries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

