Studio 790's Ann Lopez Named to Inc. Magazine's Business Leaders of the Year

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio 790 , the Miami-based interior design firm known for transforming spaces from residential homes to the Formula 1 Miami Paddock Club Suites, has been named an Inc. Best in Business winner in three major categories: Best Marketing, Best Social Media, and Business Leader of the Year, recognizing founder Ann Lopez among the nation's top 40 business leaders.But it’s the Business Leader of the Year award that puts Lopez in truly rare company.The Inc. Best in Business Awards celebrate companies and leaders that have achieved significant milestones and made exceptional contributions to their industries and communities. The Business Leader of the Year distinction places Lopez among just 40 leaders nationwide, including Fortune 500 CEOs, industry pioneers, and transformational entrepreneurs who have propelled their organizations to extraordinary success.“I’m still processing this, honestly,” said Lopez. “When you see your name on a list with people like Larry Ellison and Todd Graves, it’s surreal. But it also validates what we’re building at Studio 790 — a design firm that treats creativity like a business and business like a craft. We’re not just creating beautiful spaces. We’re building systems, strategy, and spaces that move people, move revenue, and move our clients and our team forward. That’s the bar. And we continue to exceed it.”Since its founding in 2019, Studio 790 has grown from a Miami startup to a full-service interior design firm working on projects across the United States and internationally. The firm has completed high-profile work including the Tulum rooftop bar at W Miami Hotel, residential designs featured in Architectural Digest, and commercial spaces that blend purpose with aesthetics. Its work has been recognized by HGTV Magazine, Houzz, and multiple industry awards.The Marketing and Social Media awards recognize Studio 790’s innovative approach to connecting with clients and building community in the design space. Through authentic storytelling and educational content, the firm has built a loyal following while simultaneously educating other designers through its Project to Profits program.“Our mission has always been clear: give everyone the opportunity to love the spaces they live, learn, play, and work in,” Lopez said. “These awards recognize that we’re not just designing beautiful rooms. We’re solving problems, elevating experiences, and helping people live and work better. And we’re doing this while running a healthy business that has a bigger purpose that goes beyond design.”Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are judged by the magazine’s editors and reporters, who hand-review every application to identify companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, and society. Only a select number of businesses across all industries receive this recognition annually.For Lopez, the Business Leader of the Year honor represents more than personal achievement. “This is about the team we’ve built and the clients who trust us with their spaces. It’s about showing up every day with excellence and integrity. And honestly? It’s about proving that you can build something meaningful while staying completely, unapologetically yourself.”The full list of Inc.’s Best in Business winners can be found at inc.com/best-in-business.

