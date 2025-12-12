Catahoula Crunch Continues Cracking Down on Criminal Illegal Aliens in New Orleans

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues its pursuit to remove the worst of the worst offenders in the New Orleans area, arresting more than 250 criminal illegal aliens since the launch of Operation Catahoula Crunch on December 3, 2025.

“For too long, the sanctuary policies of New Orleans have endangered the lives of the citizens and visitors of its beautiful city,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is asinine that the very politicians elected to serve the great people of New Orleans have allowed gang members, repeat offenders, sex criminals, and violent abusers to walk their streets and terrorize their citizens. DHS will continue arresting these scumbags until every criminal illegal alien has been removed from the streets of New Orleans.”

Worst of the worst arrests during Operation Catahoula Crunch include:

Oscar Francisco Avila-Norales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras and gang member with an active warrant out in Pennsylvania and a final order of removal from 2012, convicted for corruption of minors and retail theft.

Transito Danieli Hernandez-Medina, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously deported in 1999, convicted for felony sexual battery of minor and failure to appear, and previously arrested for theft, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass, using threatening language over the phone, and driving without a license.

Allan Isel Funes-Enamorado, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously issued an order of removal, convicted for illegal entry and previously arrested for driving while intoxicated causing negligent injury.

Fernando Enrique Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously issued an order of removal and previously arrested for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and resisting an officer.

Roberto Pacheco-Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has illegally entered the United States at least four times and was previously arrested for simple battery.

Rafael Campos-Villanueva, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for domestic abuse battery.

Jesus Vazquez-Guillen, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, issued an order of removal in 2016 and previously arrested for urinating in public and disturbing the peace.

Jose Alfredo Canales-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Angel Alejandro Banales-Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and engaging in a fistic encounter.

# # #