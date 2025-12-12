Cardiff Named to the TechRound 100, Recognized as a Top Innovator in Fintech and Small Business Lending

Cardiff Logo

Cardiff joins the TechRound 100 for redefining small business lending with real-time underwriting and transparent same-day funding to business owners.

This recognition highlights the innovation across our platform and the resilience of the small business owners we serve. We remain committed to democratizing access to flexible, transparent capital.” — William Stern, Founder & CEO of Cardiff

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiff , a leading technology-driven lender and pioneer in AI-powered small business financing, has been named to the TechRound 100 , recognizing the most innovative, high-growth companies across the tech and fintech sectors. This honor underscores Cardiff’s leadership in delivering fast, flexible, and accessible business funding through its advanced digital lending platform.Founded in 2004 by William Stern , Cardiff has spent more than two decades redefining the landscape of SMB financing solutions. Today, business owners across industries—from auto repair and construction to dental, restaurant, trucking, and landscaping—rely on Cardiff for real-time underwriting, automated credit decisioning, and same-day business funding that traditional lenders often can’t match.Cardiff offers a comprehensive suite of traditional lending products, including business credit cards, SBA loans, merchant cash advances, equipment financing, and revolving lines of credit. These tools are supported by a fully digital, streamlined online application, enabling applicants to receive approvals in about five minutes and often access capital the same day.With more than $12 billion in growth capital deployed, Cardiff has become a trusted financial partner for entrepreneurs seeking funding that is faster, fairer, and built for modern business needs. The company’s recent senior revolving credit facility with a U.S. bank further strengthens its lending capacity, reinforcing Cardiff’s position as a scalable, sustainable platform in the fintech lending ecosystem.“Being named to the TechRound 100 is a testament to the innovation happening across our platform and the resilience of the small business owners we serve,” said William Stern, Founder & CEO of Cardiff. “Our commitment has always been to leverage technology—AI, automation, and real-time financial analysis—to democratize access to capital. This recognition affirms that we’re not only solving real problems but also shaping the future of digital-first business lending.”TechRound’s annual TR100 list highlights companies creating measurable industry impact through fintech innovation, automation, and cutting-edge digital experiences. Cardiff’s inclusion reflects its success in eliminating the traditional trade-offs small businesses once faced: choosing between speed, cost, and transparency.“Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to wait weeks for funding or face opaque terms,” Stern added. “Cardiff proves that you can deliver fast business financing without sacrificing affordability, clarity, or fairness.”For more information about Cardiff, visit cardiff.co.# # #About CardiffCardiff is a leading, digital-first lender serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since 2004, the company has delivered fast, flexible financing solutions—including SBA loans, merchant cash advances, lines of credit, and equipment financing—to sectors ranging from construction and auto repair to dental practices, restaurants, trucking, and landscaping. With a streamlined online application, near-instant underwriting, and transparent, customized terms, Cardiff has deployed more than $12 billion in capital to help businesses grow on their own terms. Learn more at cardiff.co.

