Marco Robinson’s Start Over Movement Emerges as One of the Fastest-Growing Global Transformation Platforms of the Decade

Marco Robinson

Seven #1 Bestselling Books, $1M+ Revenue in Year One, and a Scalable Media, Education, and Business Ecosystem Redefining How People Rebuild After Adversity

The goal isn’t to inspire people for a moment. It’s to give them a platform for the rest of their lives.” — Marco Robinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Start Over Movement , founded by international #1 bestselling author and media entrepreneur Marco Robinson, is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most influential and commercially successful human-transformation platforms to emerge in recent years.Originally launched as a book series focused on real-life comeback stories, the Start Over Movement has evolved into a global, multi-vertical ecosystem spanning publishing, live events, accredited education, media broadcasting, and business development — all built around one central principle: helping people turn loss, trauma, and major life disruption into purpose, leadership, and impact.From Book Series to Global MovementThe Start Over Movement began with a simple but powerful idea: real people telling real stories of adversity and reinvention — without exaggeration, theory, or motivational clichés.That idea quickly gained traction.To date, the Start Over book series has achieved:● Seven consecutive #1 bestselling volumes● Multiple international Amazon category rankings● Hundreds of contributors sharing authentic personal transformationsIn the publishing industry, a single bestseller can be attributed to timing or luck. Sustained performance across seven volumes signals repeatable demand and a scalable intellectual property platform.Founded by Marco RobinsonThe movement was founded by Marco Robinson, an international #1 bestselling author, entrepreneur, and media producer, known for building platforms that combine commercial success with human impact.Robinson created the Start Over Movement to address a gap he observed in the personal development industry — where people were taught strategies, but rarely given a platform to reclaim identity, authority, and purpose after adversity.“Start Over was never meant to be a program,” Robinson said. “It was designed to become an ecosystem where people don’t just heal — they lead.”Measured Commercial SuccessBeyond publishing success, the Start Over Movement has demonstrated strong commercial performance:● $1M+ in revenue in its first year● Approximately 20% profit margin● 300+ contributors and partners globally● Multiple live international events● Expansion into education, media, and franchised business modelsThese results position Start Over beyond the category of a passion project and firmly into the realm of an operating global brand.A Multi-Vertical EcosystemToday, the Start Over Movement operates across several interconnected divisions:PublishingA globally recognised bestselling book platform converting lived experience into intellectual property with long-term value.Live Events & Speaking PlatformsInternational events where individuals transition from survivors to speakers, leaders, and role models.Education & AccreditationThrough Coaching Heroes, an ICF-accredited program, the movement enables participants to turn personal transformation into professional coaching and leadership careers.Media & BroadcastingThe launch of Heroic Global Network / Heroic Broadcast News, a purpose-driven media platform focused on real human stories, resilience, and impact.Business & Community ChaptersStart Over Business Chapters — a values-led networking and leadership model inspired by established franchise systems, designed to scale globally.Film, TV & Creative IPTrue stories within the Start Over ecosystem are being developed for documentaries, film, series, and stage productions.Why the Start Over Movement ResonatesUnlike traditional personal development brands, Start Over does not focus on tactics alone.It focuses on identity transformation — helping individuals redefine who they are after everything they thought defined them has been stripped away.This approach has resonated with:● Survivors of trauma and loss● Entrepreneurs rebuilding after failure● Professionals navigating major life transitions● Coaches, speakers, and leaders emerging from adversityA Vision Focused on LegacyThe long-term ambition of the Start Over Movement is to build one of the world’s most respected transformation ecosystems — where human stories evolve into books, businesses, media, education, and cultural influence.The objective is not attention, but longevity.As Robinson explains, “The goal isn’t to inspire people for a moment. It’s to give them a platform for the rest of their lives.”About the Start Over MovementThe Start Over Movement is a global transformation platform founded by Marco Robinson, dedicated to helping individuals turn adversity into purpose, leadership, and impact through publishing, education, media, and business.

