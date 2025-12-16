New Immunotherapy Trial for Advanced Melanoma Actively Recruiting Patients in Queensland, Australia.

Tasman Health Center in Southport serves as a key clinical partner for this program, providing local patients in Queensland with access to early-phase research.

SOUTHPORT , QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adze Biotechnology announced today that its Adze1.C Phase 1 immunotherapy clinical trial is now actively recruiting patients with Stage III and Stage IV metastatic melanoma in Queensland. The study is being conducted at the Tasman Health Center in Southport, offering eligible patients an opportunity to participate in an Australian-led evaluation of a next-generation investigational therapy designed to stimulate the immune system within the tumour microenvironment. The trial has received full ethics approval and is being overseen by experienced melanoma clinicians and clinical research teams on the Gold Coast.The Adze1.C study is a first-in-human safety and tolerability trial, assessing the immune-activating effects of a novel intratumoral immunotherapy candidate in patients whose melanoma has returned or spread. Participating patients will receive study treatment administered directly into accessible tumour lesions, followed by close observation and comprehensive clinical and translational assessments. The intention of the study is to better understand how the therapy behaves in human melanoma tissue and to generate foundational data that may support future development in Australia and internationally.The Tasman Health Center in Southport serves as a key clinical partner for this program, providing local patients in Queensland with access to an early-phase research effort focused on expanding future options for metastatic melanoma. Individuals interested in learning more about the Adze1.C trial or determining potential eligibility are encouraged to contact the study team at the Tasman Health Center for further information and screening discussions.For more information, please contact Tasman Health Center in Southport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.