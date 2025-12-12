Influential Women Highlights Leah Simone Stancil: Founder and Owner of MARSTA LLC

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Olympian to Entrepreneur—Empowering Others to Unlock Their PotentialLeah Simone Stancil, a celebrated Olympian, entrepreneur, and leadership consultant, is making waves beyond the swimming pool, channeling her rich experiences into a new venture aimed at unlocking human potential. With a remarkable history in elite athletics and over 20 years of collegiate coaching, Leah is on a mission to inspire resilience, leadership, and empowerment in females of all ages.Born and raised in Barbados, Leah represented her nation in the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games, where she achieved a top-5 finish in the fiercely competitive 50m freestyle. Her athletic prowess also earned her spots in prestigious events such as the World Championships, Pan American Games, and Commonwealth Games. A proud alumna of the University of Florida, Leah came to the United States on an athletic scholarship and went on to earn both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Psychology and Sport & Exercise Psychology.Leah’s coaching career spans two decades, during which she guided collegiate swimming programs at esteemed institutions such as the University of Florida, Tulane University, and LSU. Her coaching acumen has developed over 100 elite swimmers and led her to serve as a national team coach for Barbados at multiple international competitions, including the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Leah’s extensive experience in team building, leadership development, recruiting, and performance enhancement has equipped her with a unique skill set that she now brings to the forefront as the Founder and Owner of MARSTA LLC.MARSTA LLC is dedicated to fostering growth and unlocking potential through personalized swim training, life coaching for women, confident leadership coaching for female high school athletes, and recruiting guidance. “I’m focused on growing the business, gaining exposure, and building a strong foundation for long-term success,” Leah states. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter and fully embrace my journey as an entrepreneur.”Leah’s faith has been a cornerstone of her journey, providing her with the resilience and discipline needed to navigate life’s challenges. From representing Barbados as an Olympian to coaching elite athletes and triumphing over breast cancer, Leah understands the importance of perseverance. “Each chapter, whether in the pool or in life, has shaped my strength, perspective, and commitment to empowering others to reach their full potential,” she reflects.The best career advice Leah ever received was to believe in oneself and the ability to overcome obstacles. This mindset has been a guiding light throughout her career, and she encourages young women entering the industry to embrace the learning process. “Everything takes time. Be willing to learn, ask questions, and it is okay if you don’t know something about your job. Give yourself grace because we are all trying to do the best that we can,” she advises.In both her work and personal life, Leah holds faith, resilience, and purpose as her core values. As a devoted wife and mother of three, she prioritizes maintaining a healthy balance between family and professional goals. Leah believes in the transformative power of storytelling, using her experiences to uplift and encourage others. “I want people to face their fears, overcome adversity, and recognize that they, too, can be survivors and champions no matter what life throws at them.”As a dynamic public speaker and an inspiring figure, Leah Simone Stancil embodies authenticity, humor, and deep insight. Her journey reflects a profound commitment to resilience, growth, and helping others thrive—both in and out of the pool.Learn More about Leah Simone Stancil:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/leah-stancil Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

