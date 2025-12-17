Believe In Tomorrow Launches Groundbreaking Pediatric Housing Project for Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

Street View Rendering of New Children's House at Johns Hopkins Garden View Rendering of New Children's House at Johns Hopkins

Largest capital project in the nonprofit’s history will redefine pediatric family housing nationwide.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation announced the launch of one of the most innovative pediatric hospitality projects in the United States: The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House at Johns Hopkins, a next-generation residential facility designed to support families navigating the life-altering challenges of childhood critical illness.Located just two blocks from the front of the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on North Wolfe Street in Baltimore, Maryland, this state-of-the-art building will be constructed on land recently acquired by Believe In Tomorrow, marking the organization’s largest capital initiative since its founding in 1982. The project is designed to create a sanctuary of peace, beauty, and restorative comfort — reducing stress, lifting spirits, and fostering hope for families during extended medical journeys.Scheduled to break ground in 2026 with a projected two-year build timeline, the new facility represents a transformational reinvention of what pediatric hospital housing can be. Every space — from the main entryway to the private family suites — will be intentionally crafted to inspire calm, encourage connection, and provide an oasis of tranquility in the midst of a child’s medical treatment. The new Children's House at Johns Hopkins will be tailored to meet the unique needs of families receiving care in pediatric oncology, cardiology, and other critical specialties. The facility will incorporate advanced family-centered amenities, therapeutic and sensory-friendly environments, and design elements that blend hospitality, healing, and home-like warmth.For more than four decades, Believe In Tomorrow has provided comforting, family-centered housing to critically ill children and their families. Having delivered more than one million overnight accommodations nationwide, the organization is widely recognized as a pioneer in pediatric respite and hospital housing.“Pediatric treatment journeys can be long, exhausting, and unpredictable,” said Maryanne Davis, CEO of Believe In Tomorrow. “This building is designed to meet both the practical and emotional needs of families undergoing the hardest experience of their lives. It will set a new national standard by bringing the restorative elements of a spa-like environment into the care of some of the sickest children being treated at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.”To bring this vision to life, Believe In Tomorrow is assembling a highly respected team of building partners. The project's core design and construction team includes BHC Architects as lead architect, Onyx Creative overseeing interior design and environmental experience, and Harkins Builders serving as general contractor. Partners who have already joined the effort by generously donating their services and expertise include Edison Electric, Tecta America, and U.S. Mobile Kitchens.“We are in the process of building a construction and support team that will turn our vision into reality,” said Brian Morrison, Founder of Believe In Tomorrow. “We welcome construction and materials partners who want to be part of this important legacy project — one that will make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of critically ill children and their families for many years to come.”The new Children’s House will expand and modernize Believe In Tomorrow’s long-standing presence at the Johns Hopkins Hospital, replacing and significantly enhancing the organization's existing facility that has served families since 1992. This project reflects more than 30 years of collaboration between Believe In Tomorrow and the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, built on a shared commitment to keeping families close, supported, and emotionally resilient during complex pediatric treatment.Founded in 1982, the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation is a national leader in family-centered programs supporting critically ill children. Its respite and hospital housing programs are widely recognized for innovation, compassion, and impact, providing stability and comfort to families facing pediatric medical crises.To learn more about how you can join the team in this effort, contact the Believe In Tomorrow main office at 410-744-1032 or visit www.believeintomorrow.org

