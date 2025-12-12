BenaVest Helps Licensed Agents Navigate Growing Health Insurance Market with Free Leads and Professional Tools

BenaVest provides licensed agents nationwide with free leads, advanced tools, and training to navigate ACA, Health, Life, and Retirement plans.

Our program gives agents the leads, tools, and training they need to serve clients efficiently and grow their business.” — Joseph Gannon, President of BenaVest

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the health insurance market continues to evolve, licensed agents face increasing demand for individual, group, and ACA Marketplace coverage. BenaVest, a national Health, Life, and Retirement insurance agency, is providing support by offering free, exclusive health insurance leads, advanced quoting tools, and professional training to licensed agents nationwide.“Agents play a critical role in helping consumers understand their health insurance options,” said Joseph Gannon, President of BenaVest. “Our program equips agents with the resources they need to navigate the changing insurance landscape while efficiently growing their business.”Program Highlights:– Exclusive Health Insurance Leads: Individual and group plans, including local phone leads– Advanced Tools & Platforms: Quoting software for Health, Life, and Retirement products Hands-On and Online Training : BenaVest Agent Portal for sales, compliance, and corporate consulting– Flexible Opportunities: Captive and non-captive plans for different business models Nationwide Support : Office space and shared workspaces across multiple statesWhy This Matters:With increasing competition and evolving insurance regulations, agents need reliable resources to maintain compliance, expand client reach, and provide accurate guidance. BenaVest’s program addresses these needs by offering tools and training at no direct cost to agents.About BenaVestBenaVest is a national insurance organization that helps licensed agents deliver Health, Life, and Retirement insurance coverage. The company combines advanced sales systems, nationwide support, and professional training to help agents efficiently grow their business while serving clients with transparency and expertise.More InformationLicensed agents interested in accessing free leads, professional tools, and training can visit InsureUniversity.com or call (800) 893-7201.

