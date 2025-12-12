Azra AI Expands Into Clinical Trials Market, Appoints Jason Baumgartner as VP of Clinical Trials & Life Sciences

The Azra AI logo represents the company’s commitment to transforming oncology care through intelligent automation and advanced AI solutions. Jason Baumgartner, VP of Clinical Trials & Life Sciences at Azra AI

New executive and industry leader will lead Azra AI’s expansion into clinical trials and life sciences, accelerating patient access to life-saving treatments.

Jason Baumgartner brings the leadership, credibility, and practical insight needed to unite health systems and life sciences partners in a meaningful way.” — John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azra AI, the industry’s leading Patient Intelligence™ platform for AI-driven disease detection, surveillance and care coordination, today announced the appointment of Jason Baumgartner as Vice President, Clinical Trials & Life Sciences. This strategic leadership hire marks a major step in Azra AI’s expansion into the clinical trials market and directly supports its mission to ensure patients gain timely access to potentially life-saving treatment options, including clinical trials.

In this newly created role, Baumgartner will define and lead Azra AI’s clinical trials vision, building the strategy, partnerships, and ecosystem required to transform the clinical trial landscape. He will work closely with health systems, pharmaceutical companies, and industry partners to develop a shared infrastructure powered by advanced AI models and automated workflows—ultimately accelerating the speed, precision, and scalability of clinical development.

Azra AI’s Patient Intelligence™ platform currently analyzes millions of pathology and radiology reports in real time across leading health systems, identifying high-risk patients with unmatched accuracy and directing them to navigators who coordinate the care journey. This proven foundation—real-time detection, intelligent workflow automation, seamless care navigation, and multi-service-line scalability—creates a natural and highly differentiated entry point into clinical research.

Baumgartner brings more than 15 years of experience across cancer research, pharmaceutical consulting, technology commercialization, and enterprise healthcare transformation. Having worked with both clinical trial sponsors and major health systems, he offers a dual-market perspective. This viewpoint provides a unique understanding of the disconnects that slow clinical development timelines and the opportunities to provide solutions to both markets.

“One of the challenges in today’s clinical trial technology market is fragmentation,” said Baumgartner. “Many solutions are isolated point tools that lack both usability and meaningful scale inside health systems—making it difficult to materially impact trial timelines. I joined Azra AI because the company already has a large health system footprint and the AI sophistication to interpret complex reports, particularly in pathology. This combination gives us an immediate and transformational opportunity to improve trials at scale.”

Enrollment delays remain one of the most significant barriers in clinical research. Today, manual patient searches, missed eligibility windows, and bottlenecks in patient identification contribute to 4–6 month delays and drive 30–40% of total trial costs. Many patients—especially those in community settings—are identified too late, perpetuating disparities in trial diversity and access

At the same time, the clinical trial technology and services market is expanding rapidly, with ~15% annual growth projected through 2034. Life sciences companies and health systems increasingly seek unified platforms that integrate data, automate workflows, and accelerate enrollment.

“Jason’s experience and vision align perfectly with where Azra AI is headed,” said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. “We’ve built the technology to identify patients and guide them through complex care pathways. Extending that journey into clinical trials is a mission-driven next step. Jason brings the leadership, credibility, and practical insight needed to unite health systems and life sciences partners in a meaningful way.”

For Baumgartner, joining Azra AI represents both a strategic opportunity and a personal commitment. “There’s no greater impact than hearing a clinician say your technology changed the trajectory of a patient’s care,” he added. “Azra AI’s mission and momentum create an opportunity to expand access to treatment options for the patients who need them most.”

As part of this expanded focus, Azra AI will introduce its first Clinical Trials solution in 2026, designed to accelerate enrollment, support trial diversity, and reduce time to treatment—built on the company’s proven care-navigation foundation.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is the industry’s only end-to-end platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate clinical workflows and coordinate care across oncology and other service lines. By analyzing pathology and radiology reports, ADT feeds, and other unstructured clinical data in real time, Azra AI identifies patients sooner, connects them to coordinated care faster, and manages their treatment journeys with greater efficiency. The result: measurable ROI for health systems, improved outcomes for patients, and a modern infrastructure built for scale across cancer care, incidental findings, high-risk screenings, navigation, registry reporting, and now, clinical trials.

