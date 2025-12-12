Sarachek Law Firm Secures Sweeping Preliminary Injunction Against Judgment Debtor and Network of Related Companies

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarachek Law Firm announced today that it has obtained a far-reaching preliminary injunction on behalf of its client, Soluciones en Bastones S.A. de C.V., against judgment debtor Glenn Hill (a/k/a William Glenn Hill, Jr.), Studebaker Defense Group, LLC, and more than two dozen related non-judgment-debtor entities found to be operated as alter-egos under Hill’s control. The injunction, issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, follows extensive evidence of fraudulent transfers, dissipation of assets, and misuse of corporate entities to evade a prior judgment exceeding $10 million.The case is Soluciones en Bastones S.A. de C.V. v. Glenn Hill, et al., Case No. 2:22 CV-248-RWS (N.D. Ga.).The Court granted the extraordinary relief after determining that the evidence, much of it financial tracing presented through Sarachek Law Firm, was unrefuted and showed a clear pattern of corporate abuse, fraudulent transfers, and efforts to hinder creditors. The injunction converts an earlier Temporary Restraining Order into ongoing injunctive relief.The order requires Hill, Studebaker Defense Group, and a network of domestic and international Studebaker-affiliated entities to immediately cease all transfers of funds, halt dissipation of assets, preserve business records, prohibit cryptocurrency conversions, and freeze bank accounts under their control. Financial institutions receiving notice of the order must attach and hold all funds and provide detailed reports of all related accounts.A Significant Win for Judgment Enforcement and Fraud Victims“This injunction represents a critical step toward stopping ongoing fraud, preventing further concealment of assets, and ensuring that our client will finally have a fair opportunity to collect on its judgment,” said Zachary E. Mazur of Sarachek Law Firm. “The Court’s order recognizes the seriousness of the misconduct, and the sophisticated schemes used to evade responsibility. We are committed to pursuing every available remedy to unwind these transfers and hold all responsible parties accountable.”The underlying case, Soluciones en Bastones S.A. de C.V. v. Glenn Hill, et al., Case No. 2:22 CV-248-RWS (N.D. Ga.), involves a multimillion-dollar commercial fraud in which Studebaker Defense Group accepted payment for 300,000 N95 masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and failed to deliver the product or issue a refund. After obtaining a federal judgment in 2023, the Judgment Creditor attempted to collect, only to uncover widespread asset diversion, insider transfers, and the creation or use of multiple affiliated entities to siphon away business opportunities and corporate funds.Court Finds Extensive Evidence of Fraud and Alter-Ego LiabilityIn granting the injunction, the Court found a substantial likelihood that Hill and his related companies engaged in:• Fraudulent asset transfers, including overseas transfers and cryptocurrency purchases.• Commingling of funds among dozens of entities sharing a common brand identity.• Use of corporate accounts to pay personal expenses, including credit card bills, auto loans, and personal insurance.• Dissipation of corporate assets through insider transfers designed to leave the judgment debtor insolvent.• Misappropriation of business opportunities, including diversion of Studebaker Defense operations into new, nearly identical entities.The Court concluded that nearly every statutory “badge of fraud” under Georgia’s Uniform Voidable Transfers Act was present.Comprehensive Asset Freeze Now in EffectThe injunction restrains all covered entities and their insiders from:• Transferring assets to any third party or among related companies• Moving funds out of any account controlled by Hill• Converting funds into cryptocurrency• Altering corporate or financial records• Dissipating or concealing assets in any formFinancial institutions must freeze accounts, hold incoming funds in trust for the Court, and provide detailed disclosures to Sarachek Law Firm.About Sarachek Law FirmSarachek Law Firm is a boutique litigation and judgment-enforcement firm based in Scarsdale, New York. The firm specializes in recovering assets in complex commercial fraud cases, enforcing domestic and international judgments, and unwinding fraudulent transfer schemes across multiple jurisdictions. With extensive experience in forensic asset tracing, veil-piercing, and equitable remedies, the firm regularly represents clients in high-stakes matters involving concealed assets and sophisticated debtor misconduct.

