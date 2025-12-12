Community Champion Jenni Mitton preselected as Labor’s Candidate for Mawson

Release date: 12/12/25

Long-time local, respected community leader and tireless volunteer Jenni Mitton will be Labor’s candidate for the seat of Mawson at the upcoming State Election.

Raised on the Fleurieu Peninsula and now living at Maslin Beach, Jenni has spent decades rolling up her sleeves and getting things done for her local community.

A familiar face across the region, Jenni has volunteered extensively with local organisations, led community fundraisers and helped bring major local events to life, including the Harvest Festival McLaren Vale, Willunga Farmers Market and the McLaren Vale Christmas Parade.

A mother of three, Jenni raised her family locally and has proudly served on the Governing Councils of Madge Sexton Kindergarten, McLaren Vale Primary School and Willunga High School, continuing her long-standing commitment to education and young people.

Jenni has also built a strong professional track record in local business development, chairing the McLaren Vale Institute and Piazza della Valle, volunteering with the McLaren Vale and Willunga Business and Tourism Associations, and serving on the Fleurieu Peninsula Tourism Board.

Labor also sincerely thanks Leon Bignell for his outstanding service to the people of Mawson and to South Australia. Leon’s dedication, advocacy and hard work over many years have left a lasting legacy for the community.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Jenni is a living embodiment of what it means to have community spirit, and exactly the type of person this community deserves in a local representative.

Working hard for her community is already second-nature for Jenni, I know she will be a strong local advocate, and continue Leon Bignell’s record of delivering for her area.

Attributable to Jenni Mitton

I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to put my hand up to represent the community of Mawson – the community I love and call home.

Standing up for small businesses, working with and alongside community and other leaders is what I do. And I'm keen to continue the great work of our local member, Leon Bignell who has fought so hard for the people of Mawson.

The past four years of the Malinauskas Government have been an inspiration to so many South Australians and I'm so excited to be part of Pete's team so that we can get the very best results for everyone in our area.

Attributable to Member for Mawson Leon Bignell

Jenni Mitton is known from one end of Mawson to the other as a hard worker with a laser-like focus on community and always finds ways to help people.

When I was contemplating retirement, finding a good local person to run for our area was one of my major focuses and Jenni was the first person I thought of because of her community connectivity, her amazing networks and her unrelenting work ethic.

Jenni is so well known. From McLaren Vale, to Aldinga, throughout the Yankalilla area and on Kangaroo Island I'm constantly impressed by the amount of people who go up to Jenni to have a chat.

Representative democracy, at its essence, is about local communities picking a community member to represent them and their local area.

Having known Jenni for almost 20 years I'm going to be supporting her all the way to the election on March 21 because our community deserves great representation and Jenni's the best I've ever seen.