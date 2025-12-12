Grace Jones revealed as WOMADelaide Saturday night headliner

Release date: 12/12/25

The inimitable Jamaican singer, Grace Jones has been revealed as the Saturday night headliner for WOMADelaide in 2026.

The superstar addition completes the extraordinary lineup for the celebration of music, arts and dance held over the March long weekend (6–9 March) in Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla.

Jones, who emerged from the legendary Studio 54 nightclub in Manhattan, is a music legend, gay icon, art-rock symbol, Bond film villain, Keith Haring muse and so much more – with classic tracks such as ‘Pull Up to the Bumper’, ‘My Jamaican Guy’ and ‘Slave to the Rhythm’.

Jones promises to deliver an unforgettable live experience when she takes to the Foundation Stage for her WOMADelaide debut on Saturday night, 7 March. At age 77, her distinctive husky voice is still as commanding as ever, and her powerful, theatrical stage presence is unrivalled.

WOMADelaide’s lineup for 2026 showcases more than 600 artists in 70 groups from 38 countries - set to deliver a four-day festival unlike any other in Australia.

Jones joins the recently announced Arrested Development, who were the first hip-hop artists to win Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, one of Africa’s greatest female voices and activists Oumou Sangaré, beloved Italian pop icon Jovanotti, Canadian jazz-fusion group BADBADNOTGOOD, American gospel family band Annie & The Caldwells, and psychedelic Amsterdam-based six-piece Nusantara Beat.

Other sonic joys set to hit the WOMADelaide stage in 2026 include iconic Australian band Yothu Yindi, Yolngu rapper and dancer Baker Boy, Scandinavian female folk group Åkervinda, Marlon Williams, complete with Kapa Haka group Ngā Mātai Pūrua, and many more.

WOMADelaide attracts visitors to South Australia, with around 40% of ticket holders coming from interstate. WOMADelaide is a unique part of Australia's festival landscape and further cements South Australia’s standing as the official Best Event State in the nation.

Tickets and more information can be found at: www.womadelaide.com.au.

WOMADelaide is proudly supported by the State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quote

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Adding Grace Jones to the already strong WOMADelaide lineup is hugely exciting for the festival and our State.

Each year, WOMADelaide transforms our glorious Botanic Park/Tainmuntilla into another world celebrating art, culture, and connection in the heart of Adelaide – and 2026 will be no different.

I welcome everyone to lock in their plans and experience why South Australia is officially the Best Event State.

Attributable to WOMADelaide Director, Ian Scobie

We are delighted to have the one and only Grace Jones join us for WOMADelaide.

She is guaranteed to bring a thrilling and memorable energy to the 2026 festival.