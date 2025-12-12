Institute of Risk Management (IRM) Launches Singapore Group as Part of Asia-Pacific Expansion

Dr Jenny Tan

LONDON, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has announced the formation of its Singapore Regional Group, marking another milestone in its commitment to strengthening risk management capability across Asia-Pacific.This initiative is part of IRM’s wider expansion strategy in the region, including the establishment of our subsidiary in Kuala Lumpur and ongoing collaborations with partners across ASEAN. These efforts are paving the way for the creation of an ASEAN Super Group, designed to connect risk professionals and share best practice across multiple markets and into the IRM’s global community.The Singapore Group will provide a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and professional development, supporting IRM’s mission to advance risk management standards worldwide.To celebrate this development, we will be holding an informal networking mixer in Singapore on 10 February from 12:00 to 13:30 (venue to be confirmed). This will be an opportunity to meet fellow risk professionals, learn more about the Group’s plans, and explore education and collaboration opportunities. Register your interest here. Dr Jenny Tan, SIRM, Head Group Internal Audit, Capital Land Group, Chair of the new Singapore Group, comments:“Singapore is a global hub for finance, technology and trade, and risk management is central to sustaining that leadership and competitive advantage. Our goal is to build a vibrant community where professionals can exchange insights, develop skills, and contribute to stronger governance and resilience across sectors.I look forward to working with the founding group committee to develop plans to benefit the local risk management community and help promote risk management as a valuable and rewarding career.”Dr Tan will be supported by Henry Ee, SIRM, Managing Director, BCP Partners Asia, as co-chair and a committee drawn from organisations such as: PARIMA, Standard Chartered, JP Morgan Chase, ECO Special Waste Management Pte Ltd and other corporates.IRM Group Chair Stephen Sidebottom adds:“Having lived in Singapore for many years, I know how important it is as a hub for the region. Good risk management is part of how organisations here stay resilient and create opportunities.Through the IRM, we want to support that by helping professionals keep learning, stay connected and strengthen risk culture for the benefit of both business and society. My thanks to Dr Jenny Tan and the Singapore Group Committee for volunteering their time. I am excited to see this new community take shape and help advance risk management across the region.”For more information on IRM’s regional groups and upcoming events, visit. Recognising the diverse and untapped potential of these regions, IRM is dedicated to establishing a strong foothold through corporate partnerships, targeted academic collaborations, strategic alliances, events, and engagement with regulators, members, and local business communities. By partnering with Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), Chambers of Commerce, media, and key professional associations, IRM seeks to embed its qualifications into curricula, promote professional standards, and foster a culture of risk awareness and management excellence to benefit both business and society.We have a range of partnership opportunities available, including:• Strategic partnerships/corporate memberships• Events• Media partnerships• Thought leadership• Sponsorship, joint projects, and curriculum development.For further information or partnership enquiries, please contact:Victoria Robinson, Head of Partnerships Asia: victoria.robinson@theirm.org

