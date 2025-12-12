Stress-Free Health Pathway to Pregnancy: New Pregnancy Pack by Excellence Physiotherapy London

Pregnancy and Postnatal Physiotherapy check up

A complete physiotherapy and osteopath treatment pack for a smooth pregnancy and an easy postpartum recovery

Excellence Physiotherapy is a leading Physiotherapy and osteopathy clinic in London specialising in women’s health physiotherapy since 2008, specialist physiotherapists and experienced osteopaths.” — New approach to pregnancy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Physiotherapy is a leading Physiotherapy and osteopathy London clinic specializing in women’s health physiotherapy since 2008, integrating the expertise of specialist physiotherapists and experienced osteopaths. Renowned for its unique client-centered approach, the clinic supports women through all stages of pregnancy and postnatal recovery, offering bespoke rehabilitation plans to their patients, in-depth assessments and expert treatment for pelvic floor, musculoskeletal and sports-related conditions. With a passionate team of physio and osteopath dedicated to providing evidence-based care and ongoing physiotherapy innovation, Excellence Physiotherapy stands out for its commitment to helping women achieve their health and fitness goals, one step at a time.Excellence Physiotherapy introduces its new innovative “pregnancy to postnatal” pathway in London for women who wish to receive continuous, specialised care at every step of their pregnancy, postnatal recovery and return-to-sport program. This new service, “Pregnancy Pack 10,” gives women seamless access to both a women’s health specialised physiotherapist and an osteopath in London who follow and treat them during and after their pregnancy. They combine advanced manual therapy, biomechanics assessment and targeted pelvic floor rehabilitation.Women begin their journey with a full Pregnancy MOT, including comprehensive posture, pelvic and abdominal assessments with a women’s health physiotherapist . Throughout pregnancy, sessions with our expert physiotherapists and osteopaths are designed to manage pelvic girdle pain, back pain and other pregnancy-related challenges, always using evidence-based treatments, the most up-to-date hands-on treatment and guided exercise programs. After birth, the pathway continues with a detailed Postnatal MOT and a dedicated pelvic floor rehabilitation plan, addressing all common (or more complex) issues such as incontinence and diastasis recti, to finally safely guide women back to their favourite sports and active living.To provide convenience and peace of mind, Excellence Physiotherapy’s women’s health physiotherapy “Pregnancy Pack 10” allows each woman to choose how and when she wants to use her sessions. With this pack, our patients are less stressed during and after their pregnancy, knowing exactly if they need treatment or not and also knowing that they are supported every step of the way by a multidisciplinary team focused on their needs and recovery at any stage of pregnancy and postpartum.

