From Print to Film: Singapore Author Terence Ang Premieres 'Can You Hear Me?' - A Testament to Aphasia

This is not just a film. It is a reflection of what it means to be heard when words fail. I wanted to show what aphasia feels like, not merely explain it.” — Terence Ang, award-winning author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terence Ang, author of the acclaimed poetry memoir "Thunderstroke," is set to premiere his deeply personal short film, "Can You Hear Me?," in which he stars as the lead actor. The premiere will take place at Singapore Management University on December 13, 2025."Thunderstroke" was born from one of the hardest chapters of Ang’s life: living through a stroke, learning to navigate the communication disorder aphasia, and slowly finding his voice again through poetry. This journey of transformation is now moving from the printed page to the screen.A Story Beyond Words"Can You Hear Me?" is not just another project; it is a vital piece of Ang’s life, demonstrating how art—writing, illustration, and now film—provided a different way to speak. A way to reach people not just with words, but with emotion, movement, silence, and truth.Ang shared his personal reflection on the film:“This is not just a film. It is a reflection of what it means to be heard when words fail. I wanted to show what aphasia feels like, not merely explain it. My hope is that viewers walk away with empathy and understand that behind every pause and struggle, there is frustration, resilience, emotion, and connection.”A Literary Sensation and Times Square RecognitionThe film’s premiere comes as Ang’s memoir, "Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story," is soaring to the top of the charts and gaining major industry recognition.This week, "Thunderstroke" is currently Number One in three Amazon categories:* Best Sellers in Memoirs* Best Sellers in Two-Hour Biography & Memoir Short Reads* Best Sellers in Religious Poetry eBooksFurther celebrating its impact, Printed Word Reviews (PWR) has selected "Thunderstroke" for its highly anticipated curated TOP Picks list for the season, highlighting it as a powerful narrative of resilience and transformation.In an unparalleled show of support, PWR is thrilled to announce that Terence Ang and "Thunderstroke" will be prominently featured on a massive billboard in the heart of New York City’s Times Square. This elevated recognition is part of the NYC billboard program curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the Printed Word Reviews magazine, providing unparalleled visibility for a select group of key titles.About Terence AngTerence Ang is an author, artist, and advocate who uses his personal experience with a stroke and aphasia to create powerful narratives across different mediums. His work aims to foster greater understanding and empathy for those living with communication challenges.About Printed Word Reviews (PWR)Printed Word Reviews is a trusted literary platform dedicated to curating the season’s most dynamic collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning titles. PWR’s December 2025 TOP Picks list, which includes Ang's "Thunderstroke," focuses on books that provide readers with profound insights into leadership, personal growth, and imaginative storytelling, emphasizing works that inspire meaningful change across non-fiction, literary fiction, and children’s literature.

