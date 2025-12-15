Key Drivers of the Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market from 2025 to 2029: Regional Perspectives and Market Size Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial carbon dioxide market has been witnessing steady growth as industries increasingly recognize its vital role across various applications. From enhancing chemical processes to preserving food quality, CO2 is becoming indispensable in modern industrial operations. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth drivers, leading regions, and the trends shaping its future.

Industrial Carbon Dioxide Market Size and Growth Projections

The industrial carbon dioxide market has expanded significantly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $5.25 billion in 2024 to $5.60 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This rise in market size during the historical period has been propelled by factors such as greater use of CO2 in chemical manufacturing, heightened demand from the beverage carbonation industry, broader adoption in metal fabrication, increased utilization for refrigeration and cooling, and the availability of CO2 sourced from industrial by-products.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, expected to reach $7.16 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors driving this expansion include rising demand for enhanced oil recovery techniques, growing applications in the food and beverage sector, increased implementation of carbon capture and storage technologies, accelerating industrialization and manufacturing activities, and tightening environmental regulations targeting greenhouse gas emissions. Emerging trends during this period involve innovations in carbon capture technologies, development of cost-effective CO2 utilization methods, advancements in direct air capture systems, improvements in industrial emissions monitoring, and establishment of sustainable CO2 storage infrastructure.

The Role and Importance of Industrial Carbon Dioxide

Industrial carbon dioxide (CO2) is a commercially produced gas that plays a critical role in facilitating chemical reactions, improving process efficiency, and maintaining controlled conditions within industrial settings. Its ability to regulate temperature and pressure helps ensure consistent and reliable operations. The stability of CO2 under different conditions contributes to making industrial processes more predictable and efficient, which highlights its essential function in various modern industrial applications.

Rising Demand for Packaged Foods Fuels CO2 Market Growth

One major factor boosting the industrial carbon dioxide market is the increasing consumption of packaged foods. These products, which are processed and sealed for convenience and preservation, are gaining popularity due to busy lifestyles and a preference for ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare meals. CO2 plays a vital role in this segment by preserving freshness and prolonging shelf life through carbonation, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), and refrigeration techniques that prevent spoilage and maintain product quality. For example, in July 2025, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) reported that processed food and beverage exports from Canada had risen to $59.8 billion in 2024, marking a 3.8% increase over the previous year. This growing demand for packaged foods significantly supports the expansion of the industrial carbon dioxide market.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the industrial carbon dioxide market, maintaining a dominant position due to its mature industrial base and strong regulatory environment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing sectors, and increasing adoption of CO2-related technologies across countries in the region. The industrial carbon dioxide market report provides comprehensive coverage of key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a detailed global perspective on market developments.

