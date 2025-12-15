CTW Cayman Launches “Doraemon Comic Traveler” Featuring a New Planet Adventure

An epic adventure begins on an unknown planet! Claim Your Pre-registration Rewards! Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

CTW Cayman is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched G123's latest game "Doraemon Comic Traveler" today.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The brand new browser game inspired by “Doraemon” and “Doraemon's Long Tales” has launched.■ Adventure Begins on a Newly Discovered Planet Doraemon Comic Traveler ” is a full-scale online RPG set on the new Comic Planet, where players encounter Doraemon, Nobita, and a variety of transforming Comic Aliens inspired by “Doraemon’s Long Tales.”Each stage progresses through player-selected choices and includes structures with rogue-like elements. The enhancement system enables free combinations of skills and gear, supporting a variety of tactical approaches.The title is available directly in a web browser with no application installation required.Game Start Page: https://s. g123 .jp/0vw5ozbb■ Release Celebration Video PublishedA release celebration video highlighting the game’s opening story and battle system is now available on the official G123 YouTube channel and on the official Doraemon Comic Traveler X account.Release Video: https://youtu.be/eTSAhVxqoTs G123 Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@G123_en ■ Pre-registration RewardsThe following in-game items have been distributed as pre-registration rewards:Gem ×1000Gold Key ×2Legendary Key ×2These items can be used in Friend Gacha and Gear Gacha.■ Challenge Stages with a Variety of Training OptionsThe game integrates choose-your-own-adventure style progression with rogue-like gameplay, offering evolving battles and replayability across stages. Events, character training elements, and areas inspired by “Doraemon’s Long Tales” contribute to a continuously unfolding gameplay experience.■ Utilize Skills to Overcome EncountersSkills and gear obtained through battles and exploration can be freely combined to create various builds. With numerous skill categories—including attack, defense, and support—strategic selection of abilities is central to progression.Battles use a streamlined, round-based auto system that emphasizes thoughtful preparation through team composition and skill order.■ Basic Game InfoTitle: Doraemon Comic TravelerGenre: Full-scale Online RPGPrice: Free (with n-game purchases)■ Doraemon Channel Official Site■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©Fujiko-Pro©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

Game Release Celebration Video Reveal

