CTW Cayman Launches “Doraemon Comic Traveler” Featuring a New Planet Adventure

CTW Cayman is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CTW Inc. (Tokyo, Japan) has officially launched G123's latest game "Doraemon Comic Traveler" today.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brand new browser game inspired by “Doraemon” and “Doraemon's Long Tales” has launched.

■ Adventure Begins on a Newly Discovered Planet
Doraemon Comic Traveler” is a full-scale online RPG set on the new Comic Planet, where players encounter Doraemon, Nobita, and a variety of transforming Comic Aliens inspired by “Doraemon’s Long Tales.”
Each stage progresses through player-selected choices and includes structures with rogue-like elements. The enhancement system enables free combinations of skills and gear, supporting a variety of tactical approaches.
The title is available directly in a web browser with no application installation required.

Game Start Page: https://s.g123.jp/0vw5ozbb

■ Release Celebration Video Published
A release celebration video highlighting the game’s opening story and battle system is now available on the official G123 YouTube channel and on the official Doraemon Comic Traveler X account.

Release Video: https://youtu.be/eTSAhVxqoTs
G123 Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@G123_en

■ Pre-registration Rewards
The following in-game items have been distributed as pre-registration rewards:

Gem ×1000
Gold Key ×2
Legendary Key ×2

These items can be used in Friend Gacha and Gear Gacha.

■ Challenge Stages with a Variety of Training Options
The game integrates choose-your-own-adventure style progression with rogue-like gameplay, offering evolving battles and replayability across stages. Events, character training elements, and areas inspired by “Doraemon’s Long Tales” contribute to a continuously unfolding gameplay experience.

■ Utilize Skills to Overcome Encounters
Skills and gear obtained through battles and exploration can be freely combined to create various builds. With numerous skill categories—including attack, defense, and support—strategic selection of abilities is central to progression.
Battles use a streamlined, round-based auto system that emphasizes thoughtful preparation through team composition and skill order.

■ Basic Game Info
Title: Doraemon Comic Traveler
Genre: Full-scale Online RPG
Price: Free (with n-game purchases)

■ Doraemon Channel Official Site
https://dora-world.com/

■ What is G123?
G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!

Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en

©Fujiko-Pro
©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

G123 Marketing Team
CTW
+81 50-1748-6333
About

Welcome to G123, a free browser gaming platform where you can instantly play a huge selection of official anime games — no sign-up or download required. G123 allows you to enjoy carefully selected, high-quality games for free, directly from your web browser on smartphones, PCs, or tablets. With a wide variety of games, including titles based on popular anime series, G123 offers a fun, easy-to-use, and secure gaming experience for players around the world.

FREE BROWSER GAME PLATFORM - G123

