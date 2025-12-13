Yale-Trained Neuroscientist Unveils ‘Lume’: An 8-Minute Nasal Neurotechnology to Revolutionize Sleep

Dr. Yao’s Startup Pushes the Boundaries of Non-Invasive Brain Modulation, Offering a Science-Backed Solution for Deeper, Faster Sleep

CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant leap for consumer neurotechnology, Dr. Nailin Yao, a former Yale psychiatry postdoctoral fellow and founder of the brain-computer interface company PanBrain , today announces Lume . This groundbreaking device leverages transcranial near-infrared light stimulation (tNIRS) through the nasal pathway to directly and safely modulate brain activity associated with sleep initiation and maintenance.Priced at $330, Lume is designed for use just eight minutes before bed. Clinical-grade studies underpinning its technology demonstrate its ability to significantly shorten sleep latency (the time it takes to fall asleep) and increase the duration of deep, slow-wave sleep—the most restorative phase of the sleep cycle.“The nasal pathway offers a unique gateway to key brain regions like the prefrontal cortex and hypothalamus, which are central to our sleep-wake regulation,” explains Dr. Yao. “Unlike generic wellness products, Lume is engineered based on specific neural circuits. We’re not just promoting relaxation; we’re gently guiding the brain into its optimal state for sleep onset and depth.”This move from the lab to the consumer marks a pivotal moment. Panbrain, known for its rigorous research foundation, is democratizing access to a technology previously confined to clinical settings. Lume represents a fusion of peer-reviewed science and elegant, user-centric design.For individuals seeking a non-pharmaceutical, evidence-based approach to sleep enhancement, Lume presents a compelling solution. The era of guessing with sleep aids is over.Discover the science and experience the Lume difference at https://panbrain.com/products/panbrain-lume

