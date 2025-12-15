Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Supplements Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) supplements is gaining considerable traction as more consumers seek natural solutions for joint and overall health. With growing health awareness and demographic shifts, this sector is poised for steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regional trends, and future prospects of the MSM supplements industry.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Supplements Market

The methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) supplements market has experienced strong growth recently, expanding from $1.23 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.34 billion in 2025, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This positive momentum stems from rising cases of joint disorders, heightened consumer focus on health, increased availability of e-commerce platforms, an expanding elderly population, and growing interest in sports nutrition.

Looking ahead, the MSM supplements market is forecasted to grow even more rapidly, reaching $1.90 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors driving this future growth include a surge in demand for organic supplements, a growing trend toward personalized nutrition, expanded use of online sales channels, the rise of the fitness and wellness industry, and heightened popularity of combination supplement formulations. Emerging trends anticipated in this period involve improved MSM extraction techniques, innovations in plant-based MSM products, the development of convenient dosage forms, ongoing research into joint and skin health benefits, and the incorporation of technology for tailored nutrition solutions.

What MSM Supplements Are and Their Health Benefits

Methylsulfonylmethane supplements consist of a naturally occurring sulfur compound valued for promoting joint health, reducing inflammation, and enhancing the condition of skin, hair, and nails. Users commonly take MSM supplements to improve mobility, alleviate pain, and maintain the health of connective tissues.

Joint Disorders as a Major Growth Factor in the MSM Supplements Market

The rising prevalence of joint disorders plays a significant role in fueling the demand for MSM supplements. Conditions such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis cause joint damage, inflammation, and pain, often limiting movement. The increase in these disorders is linked to sedentary lifestyles and obesity. MSM supplements are widely used as complementary products to help reduce inflammation, relieve discomfort, and possibly aid cartilage repair, although patient adoption levels differ. For instance, in March 2025, the Health Equity Evidence Centre in the UK reported that 17.1 million people in England suffer from musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis or chronic joint issues. This growing patient base is a key driver for the MSM supplements sector.

Impact of an Aging Population on MSM Supplements Demand

Another important factor supporting market growth is the expanding elderly population, which is creating higher demand for joint health and mobility support. This demographic shift results from longer life expectancy and lower birth rates, with improved healthcare allowing more people to live into older age. Older adults frequently use MSM supplements to manage inflammation, maintain joint function, and support overall mobility, though usage rates vary. For example, the Population Reference Bureau in the U.S. projected in January 2024 that Americans aged 65 and over will increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, representing a 47% rise. Their share of the total population is also expected to climb from 17% to 23%. This growing aging population substantially boosts the MSM supplements market outlook.

Regional Dynamics in the Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) Supplements Market

In 2024, North America was the largest regional market for MSM supplements, reflecting strong consumer demand and established distribution networks. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the MSM supplements market also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market trends.

