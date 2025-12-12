NFGX & Lions International Philippines Partner to Give 150 Kids a Real Christmas – 100% Transparent Solana Charity

NFGX Token and Lions International Subic Bay - Donate any amount of crypto Grateful Hearts: Thank You, $NFGX, for Delivering Relief – Food, Water, Solar Power, Rice and Aid NFGX Launches on Solana at $17,000 Market Cap; 51.75 Billion Tokens Burned 1,900+ Holders in the First Ten Minutes

From $17K Solana Fair-Launch to 150 Smiling Kids before the Holidays – Zero Fees, Full Transparency, Real Impact Delivered by Lions International Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming holiday collaboration that builds on NFGX’s explosive momentum, the NFGX Token Community has officially partnered with Lions International Philippines (District 301-D2) and the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club (SBCLC) to deliver Christmas gifts, noche buena groceries, and joyful celebrations to 150 underprivileged children across Subic, Olongapo City, and Manila this December.Just 24 hours after its fair-launch on Solana, $NFGX has turned trading profits into real-world joy. On December 11, 2025, $NFGX launched at a $17,000 fully diluted market cap, instantly burning 51.75 billion tokens (75% of supply) into a Raydium liquidity pool with all LP tokens permanently burned for zero-rug security. Within the first ten minutes the token surged to over 1,900 holders and the Telegram community exploded past 3,000 members through organic raids and cross-community excitement from $BONK and $PNUT supporters. With a fully renounced contract, zero taxes, and 12% of total supply locked forever in a permanent charity reserve, NFGX is proving crypto can fund verifiable good at lightning speed.Yesterday, December 11, District Governor Tess Pronto, 6PMJF – Charter President of the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club – sent an exuberant acceptance letter committing to execute the entire program before Christmas, 2025 with zero administrative fees and total transparency: official receipts, detailed financial reports signed by the Governor and Treasurer, and many high-quality photos and videos clips from all three distribution sites.The Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club – chartered during Lions International’s 100th anniversary in the iconic former U.S. naval base and current freeport zone of Subic Bay – has earned a stellar reputation for rapid, “boots-on-the-ground” humanitarian response. The club has successfully twinned with international partners including the Guam Latte Stone Lions Club and the Sacramento Maharlika Lions Club (San Francisco), which jointly sponsored a Medical Mission in February 2025.Few can forget the tremendous and lightning-fast COVID-19 relief effort in which Adam H of XoXo Entertainment Corp. and Chance mobilized major funding from North America while Subic Bay Lions executed flawless on-the-ground distribution to families in need in the Olongapo Subic Bay area.“This partnership feels heaven-sent,” wrote Governor Tess. “We are certain this is only the first of many wonderful projects together. On behalf of the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club and 1.4+ million Lions worldwide — maraming maraming salamat po for this privilege!”Anjin Ho, Co-founder of NFGX Token and President of AQH Consulting (California), said:“We built NFGX for two kinds of people: the traders, founders, and options millionaires who want their wins to change lives, and the everyday heroes who simply want to know their hard-earned money actually reaches the kids — not admin fees or overhead. Partnering with Lions International delivers exactly that certainty. Every donation — $10 or $100,000+ — turns directly into toys, noche buena groceries, and real Christmas joy for children who rarely receive either.”The “Christmas Joy for 150 Kids” initiative will serve:• 50 children in Subic/Olongapo area• 50 children in Olongapo City – Gordon Heights• 50 children from Manila squatter communities near the District Office (December 20)Distributions include age-appropriate toys and gifts ($10–$25 each), complete noche buena grocery packages for family holiday meals, and small community celebrations. Every receipt, expense statement, photo of smiling faces, and short video will be permanently published at https://NFGXToken.com/projects so every donor can see the exact joy they created.Donate any amount of crypto today at https://NFGXToken.com/donate – simply select “Christmas Joy for 150 Kids.”Or give directly via the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club PayPal at https://subicbaylions.com No donation is too small or too large — every dollar becomes a child’s smile this Christmas and throughout the year.Current community stats (as of December 12):• 91,300+ X followers (up 3,500 in 48 hours)• 3,145+ Telegram members• 4,096 verified airdrop wallets with 4.096 $NFGX Tokens (the magic Elon Musk number)• 67,000+ website sessions in the past 24 hoursTokenomics (69 billion total supply):• 75% Raydium liquidity – burned at launch• 12% permanent charity reserve• 5% community rewards & airdrops• 5% marketing treasury (12-month vesting)• 2% core contributors (18-month vesting + 6-month cliff)• 1% early supporters (distributed)Future roadmap: staking rewards in 2026, Tier-1 CEX listings Q2, 20+ verified projects funded by Q3, zero-fee trading for $NFGX token holders on https://DunaDex.com , and a mobile wallet with fiat on-ramps.About Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club Chartered at the 100th Anniversary of Lions International in Beautiful Subic Bay, known for its Former Military base and Freeport Zone, in the Philippines, the Subic Bay Centennial Lions Club (SBCLC) has an established history of effective humanitarian service, including successful twinning and joint relief operations with the Guam Latte Stone Lions Club and Sacramento Maharlika Lions Club (San Francisco). Known for rapid, transparent, and high-impact “boots-on-the-ground” execution, the club continues to serve as a trusted partner for communities in need, backed by the global network of 1.4 million Lions members worldwide in almost 200 countries.About NFGX Token CommunityNFGX is a zero-tax, community-driven Solana token that turns trading gains into verified real-world good. With a renounced contract, burned liquidity, and immediate project funding, NFGX is the fastest-growing charity utility token on Solana.Media Contact:Anjin HoCo-founder, NFGX Token CommunityPresident, AQH ConsultingEmail: media@nfgxtoken.comWebsite: https://NFGXToken.com Governor Tess Pronto, 6PMJFDistrict Governor, District 301 D-2Lions International PhilippinesAdditional Resources:• NFGX Launch (Dec 11, 2025): https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/nfgx-launches-on-solana-at-17-000-market-cap-51-75-billion-tokens-burned-1-900-holders-in-the-first-ten-minutes-0d1fbb82d3bc7ffdd5c07663cc743c64 • Christmas Announcement (Dec 10, 2025): https://apnews.com/press-release/ein-presswire-newsmatics/150-children-to-receive-christmas-gifts-and-meals-this-week-funded-entirely-by-cryptocurrency-donations-3e0a249fbb781daf771094f16b21c563 • Solana Relaunch (Dec 8, 2025): https://fox40.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/873349212/nfgx-relaunches-on-solana-integrating-crypto-utility-with-holiday-charity/

$NFGX LAUNCHES LIVE at $17K MC → $17M STARTS NOW! Burned LP • Zero Taxes • 150 Kids Already Funded 🚀

