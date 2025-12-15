The Livestock Genomics Testing Market is projected to grow to $2.93 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Livestock Genomics Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The livestock genomics testing sector has been experiencing swift expansion recently as interest in animal genetics and breeding technologies surges globally. With increasing focus on sustainable practices and precision breeding, this industry is set to witness significant advancements in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic field.

Livestock Genomics Testing Market Size Reflects Strong Growth Potential

The livestock genomics testing market has seen rapid growth, valued at $1.60 billion in 2024 and expected to reach $1.81 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth during this period is driven by the expanding use of data analytics in livestock genomics, increasing demand for ethical and sustainable breeding methods, wider availability of genomic testing services in emerging economies, rising investments from agricultural technology startups, and advancements in portable DNA sequencing tools.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow even faster, reaching $2.94 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.9%. This acceleration is fueled by the growing application of genomic testing for enhancing disease resistance in animals, supportive government research initiatives, continuous technological progress in DNA sequencing and genotyping, rising awareness about animal health and productivity, and increased funding dedicated to animal genetics research. Notable trends shaping the future include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into genomic analysis, blockchain implementation for genetic data traceability, adoption of multi-omics approaches for precision breeding, emergence of cloud-based genomic management platforms, and the use of gene editing technologies like CRISPR.

Understanding Livestock Genomics Testing and Its Importance

Livestock genomics testing involves analyzing the DNA of farm animals to assess their genetic makeup and variations. This process identifies specific genes and genetic markers related to crucial traits such as reproductive capacity, growth rate, immune response, and overall performance. By examining this genetic information, breeders and researchers can better understand hereditary traits and genetic diversity within livestock populations, enabling them to make more informed breeding decisions.

Rising Demand for Animal Protein and Dairy Products Spurs Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the livestock genomics testing market is the growing global demand for animal protein and dairy products. These foods, including meat, eggs, fish, milk, and dairy derivatives like cheese and yogurt, are vital sources of protein, vitamins, and minerals for human nutrition. As per capita incomes rise, more people can afford these nutrient-rich animal-based foods, leading to increased consumption worldwide. To meet this escalating demand sustainably and efficiently, livestock genomics testing plays a crucial role by identifying animals with optimal genetic traits for better yield and quality.

For example, in July 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reported that global meat production grew by 1.3% in 2024, reaching 365 million tonnes. This surge in production emphasizes the need for genomic testing to support superior breeding programs that address the growing consumption of animal products.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges Rapidly in Livestock Genomics Testing

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the livestock genomics testing market, benefiting from advanced infrastructure, strong research funding, and high adoption rates of genomic technologies. However, the fastest growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. Factors such as increasing agricultural modernization efforts, rising livestock production, expanding middle-class populations, and growing investments in agri-tech are driving this rapid expansion.

The livestock genomics testing market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional growth patterns.

