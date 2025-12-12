Gauteng Education commends its markers for successfully uncovering Matric exam breach

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) commends its provincial examination markers for successfully detecting an anomaly that indicated an examination breach during the marking process for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examination on 02 December 2025. This breach, upon preliminary investigation, was found to have allegedly emanated from the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

The anomaly was identified in six English Home Language Paper 2 scripts, where candidate responses showed an unusually close resemblance to the marking guideline. In one instance, the responses were almost a direct reproduction of the official marking guide. This detection, made early in the marking process, triggered a joint preliminary investigation between the GDE and DBE.

Accordingly, the preliminary investigation confirmed that the breach did not originate in Gauteng and, as such, there was no leak from any GDE structure, school or examination official. Instead, evidence clearly points to the breach emanating from within the DBE. The DBE has since suspended two of its officials for their alleged involvement in compromising the integrity of the examinations.

The vigilance of GDE’s exam markers not only uncovered the irregularity but directly assisted the DBE in identifying the source of the breach and those allegedly involved. Preliminary findings further show that seven marking guidelines were unlawfully accessed and shared via a USB device, with the spread appearing to be localised to a small number of schools in one area of Pretoria.

Gauteng’s markers are among the most rigorously trained and quality-assured examination professionals in the sector. Each year, they undergo intensive standardisation, moderation, and competency training to ensure fairness, accuracy, and consistency in marking. Their high level of expertise played a significant role in identifying the anomaly swiftly and accurately, protecting the credibility of the 2025 NSC examination.

“We wish to reassure all candidates, families and the public that the integrity of the examination for the overwhelming majority of candidates in Gauteng remains fully intact. This breach was isolated, quickly detected, and effectively contained. There is no evidence to suggest that any other Gauteng candidates or schools outside the identified cluster were exposed to leaked materials. All marking, verification and security protocols continue to be enforced to ensure a credible, fair and trustworthy NSC outcome,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“Therefore, we acknowledge and thank the 192 745 Gauteng candidates, for respecting the NSC Pledge and conducting themselves with honesty and integrity throughout the examination period. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our very own NSC markers whose exceptional professionalism, training, and attention to detail ensured early detection. Their swift action protected the credibility of the examination process and enabled the national investigation to identify officials allegedly responsible for leaking confidential examination material,” said MEC Chiloane.

