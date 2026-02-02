Acclaimed Novel Released with New Artistic Cover to Mark the 110th Anniversary of Dada(ism)

The 110th anniversary edition of the Cabaret Voltaire, celebrated by the book "What was Beautiful and Good."

To mark the 110th anniversary of the Cabaret Voltaire, Jill Blocker's novel "What Was Beautiful and Good" brings Dada back into the spotlight.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly released second edition of "What was Beautiful and Good," by Jill Blocker commemorates the 110th anniversary of the Dada art movement with a striking new cover painting inspired by the expressive freedom and exploratory spirit of Dadaism.Originally published in 2023, "What was Beautiful and Good," has gained international recognition for its lyrical prose and historical insights into the global artistic movement that began in Zurich, Switerland in the early days of World War I. This second edition preserves the original text while presenting it in a renewed artistic form, featuring an original cover artwork by Cristina Ruiz De Castañeda , created especially to honor the historic avant-garde movement founded on Feb. 05, 1916."After reading the first pages of Jill Blocker's novel, I began painting immediately, fully immersed in the artistic atmosphere of those first 'dada' evenings at the Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich—my hometown," says artist Cristina Ruiz De Castañeda.The new cover draws on core Dada themes, creating a visual dialogue between literature and one of the most influential art movements of the 20th century. The release aligns with international celebrations marking 110 years since the birth of Dada, which challenged cultural norms and reshaped modern art, poetry, and performance.“This new edition is not just a re-release, but a reinterpretation,” says author Jill Blocker. “The Dada anniversary offered a unique opportunity to reframe the novel visually and conceptually, reinforcing its relevance in a contemporary cultural landscape.”The new edition is not only a historical novel but also a sensual, atmospheric immersion into the origins of a world-changing movement. Through singer and poet Emmy Hennings' perspective, Blocker tells of escape, artistic survival, and the power of creative community in difficult times.International recognition.Critics and literary voices praise the work:“Wonderfully written. The book gives new zest for life, a lot of hope and strength in this new 'war time.'”— PBW Klemann, Author“A stirring character-led war drama.”— The BookLife Prize, 2024“The passionate homage is part of a series of publications that no longer treat Dada as a purely male domain, but also as an attempt by women to free themselves from social restrictions.” — Julian Schütt, SRF journalist and great-grandson of Emmy Hennings“Remarkable how Blocker manages to bring the life of Emmy and the founders of the Dada movement in Zurich closer with a light and dreamy language… Highly recommended!”— Daniel K., book blogger @der_LeselustigeIn addition to the new second English edition (publication date: February 5, 2026), the original German edition of the novel is available under the title “Was schön war und gut” (What Was Beautiful and Good).An audiobook version, read by Jill Blocker herself is also available.About the authorJill Blocker, originally from the USA, now lives and works in Zurich. The former journalist dedicates herself to literary projects that focus on female figures and periods of cultural upheaval. With “What Was Beautiful and Good,” she illuminates the historical significance of Zurich's cultural history from a fresh, moving perspective.About the artistCristina Ruiz De Castañeda is a figurative painter exploring her own perception and imagination. She was born in Zurich and grew up in Madrid. Both cultures have shaped her equally throughout her life and in her artistic work.

