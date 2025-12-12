Inaugural San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival Brings Big Laughs to Local Community

San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival winners Alex Durazzo and Matt Kinney receive their checks from Astronaut City owner Teresa Lo. Photo by Delani Carlson Audiences at the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival 2025 enjoyed watching new talent in an intimate environment. Photo by Delani Carlson Host Greg Benevent performs for a sold out crowd at the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival 2025. Photo by Delani Carlson

The first San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival wrapped in November, uniting local audiences and raising funds for charity through two weeks of fun.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astronaut City proudly announces the completion of the first ever San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival , a landmark event that has already positioned the SGV as a new hub for stand-up comedy and live entertainment.Drawing local attendees from Arcadia, Pasadena, Monrovia, Temple City, El Monte, Alhambra, Rosemead, West Covina, Duarte, the Inland Empire, and more, the festival offered an accessible and high-quality alternative for comedy fans seeking exciting nightlife options without making the long drive into Los Angeles.At Astronaut City, the parking is free and the prices are reasonable.“I created Astronaut City and the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival to serve the San Gabriel Valley community and offer opportunities for artists in the area,” Astronaut City owner Teresa Lo said. “I was really proud of how many people participated, and the audience who came out got to see a lot of new talent. We had comedians of all ages and from diverse backgrounds. Everyone was funny and brought their A-game.”The festival, held November 14–25, 2025, showcased almost seventy comedians from across the United States, and it offered a potential grand prize of $2,000, one of the largest prizes of any comedy contest in the world.The event was constructed to have an entry round of nightly showcases. Each night, judges’ picks and audience winners advanced, at first to quarterfinals, then semifinals, and then a highly anticipated final round. During the final round, one Audience Award Winner could win $1,000 and one Judge’s Award Winner could win $1,000. During the finals, one comedian could win both.This year, the Audience Award Winner was Alex Durazzo, and the Judge’s Award Winner was Matt Kinney. The other finalists were Paul Blomeyer and Mat Salud.Semifinalists included Nisreen Soufi, Frank Obregon, Chip Nicholson, and TV Head.Quarterfinalists included Aaron Rosen, Andrew Fahey, Ariel Q, Greg Sanchez, Marcelous Sammuel, Mike Pi, Reid Clark, Tom Johnson, Erik Escobar, Sav Lobel, Calvin Chan, Evan Kashinsky, Hilary Hyatt, James Graves, Jessica McGrath, Matt Harrington, Nathan Spina, and Stanko Zovak.The festival’s judging panel included prominent entertainment industry professionals and respected members of the San Gabriel Valley business community. Esteemed judges included Danny Zuker, Emmy-winning executive producer of Modern Family; Adam Lieblein, a veteran comedy talent agent with Eris Talent Agency; and Matt Misetich, partner of Pipeline Media Group. Community judges included Ara Postaldijian, owner of Redell Pine LLC and a prominent member of the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce; and Luis Lagos, 2nd Vice President of the Ontario Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and owner of Lewis Lakes Photography.“The San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival was more than just a contest. It was an amazing networking opportunity that was fun. Besides comedians connecting with each other, I received feedback that comics got to meet entertainment professionals who gave them advice or kept them in mind for future opportunities,” Lo said. “Comedians also got to showcase their stuff for local business leaders, which can lead to paid partnerships or jobs in the future.”Located in the heart of Arcadia and minutes from Pasadena and the 210 freeway, Astronaut City has become a standout destination for those searching for “comedy clubs near me,” “Pasadena comedy shows,” “San Gabriel Valley entertainment,” “Arcadia bars,” and other popular regional search terms. During the festival, the venue was filled nightly with sold-out crowds, energetic performances, and a growing fanbase eager to support new and local talent.Comedy club Astronaut City opened in September 2025 by Teresa Lo, a WGA Award-nominated writer and comedian, who wanted to create a thriving business that could also be a home for creatives looking for a talented and inclusive environment.“I have a strict no haters policy,” Lo said. “If someone wants to be a bully or a creep, then they are not welcome at Astronaut City. I think that’s why so many comedians want to perform here. Because it’s a good time. And that’s why audiences are coming here—because we offer an intimate stage where guests can laugh without feeling like they’re going to get picked on.”Audience members from the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles county, and the Inland Empire praised the festival for offering a high-caliber entertainment experience close to home, reinforcing the community’s hunger for more SGV-based comedy events.“People in Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, El Monte, and the surrounding areas shouldn’t feel like they have to drive into Hollywood just to enjoy a great comedy show,” Lo said. “With nearly seventy comedians, a dozen judges, and hundreds of audience members participating in our inaugural year, we’ve shown that the San Gabriel Valley can be an entertainment destination. This is just the beginning.”The festival also underscored Astronaut City’s deep commitment to social responsibility. A portion of the festival’s proceeds was donated to the Women and Children’s Crisis Shelter in Whittier, CA, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence throughout Los Angeles County. The donation initiative aligns with Astronaut City’s purpose-driven mission to foster joy, healing, and safety.“Comedy has always been a way to turn pain into laughter,” Lo said. “After experiencing violence and stalking myself, I understood how crucial it is for creative spaces to prioritize safety, compassion, and community; and I want to raise awareness of the seriousness of violence against women.”Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural year, the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival is scheduled to return to Astronaut City in mid 2026. In the meantime, Astronaut City hosts weekly comedy shows such as New Joke City, Launchpad Laughs, and Friday Night Comedy.For more information about Astronaut City or the San Gabriel Valley Comedy Festival, or for media inquiries, please contact info@theastronautcity.com or visit www.theastronautcity.com or www.sangabrielvalleycomedyfest.com

