Hyaluronic Acid Supplement Market to Reach $4.13 Billion by 2029, Growing at a 10.1% CAGR (2025–2029)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hyaluronic acid supplement sector has seen noteworthy expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer health priorities and increasing awareness of skincare benefits. As more people seek natural and effective solutions for joint and skin health, this market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. Let's explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, major players, and regional outlook.

Market Size and Growth Forecast of the Hyaluronic Acid Supplement Market

The hyaluronic acid supplement market has been rapidly expanding, with its value expected to rise from $2.54 billion in 2024 to $2.81 billion in 2025. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth experienced in the past period has been supported by factors such as an aging population, heightened skincare awareness, increases in disposable income, expansion of the nutraceutical sector, and growing demand for joint health products.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $4.14 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.1%. Drivers of growth in this forecast period include a stronger focus on preventive healthcare, rising consumer preference for natural ingredients, the widening reach of e-commerce channels, a health-conscious public, and the impact of social media marketing campaigns. Key trends shaping the future landscape involve personalized nutrition plans, clean label formulations, vegan and plant-based supplements, combination products that include collagen or vitamins, and subscription-based purchasing models.

Understanding What Hyaluronic Acid Supplements Are

Hyaluronic acid supplements are dietary products designed to provide the body with hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring molecule that helps retain moisture and elasticity in tissues. These supplements support healthy skin, joints, and connective tissues by enhancing hydration and lubrication. Typically derived from natural sources or produced through fermentation, hyaluronic acid supplements aim to replenish the body's diminishing levels of this vital compound, promoting overall vitality and wellbeing.

Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Hyaluronic Acid Supplement Market

A significant factor propelling the market forward is the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease characterized by cartilage deterioration, pain, stiffness, and reduced joint function. Osteoarthritis becomes more common with age, as continuous wear and tear gradually damages cartilage. Hyaluronic acid supplements help manage this condition by restoring natural joint fluid, improving lubrication and shock absorption, slowing cartilage breakdown, and easing pain while enhancing mobility.

For example, Arthritis Australia reported in February 2024 that osteoarthritis is expected to affect 2.35 million Australians in 2025, representing 57% of the country’s arthritis patients and making it the most widespread form of arthritis. By 2040, the number of individuals with osteoarthritis in Australia is projected to increase by 32% to 3.11 million, adding over 760,000 new cases compared to 2025. This growing disease burden is a crucial market driver for hyaluronic acid supplements.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Trends

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global hyaluronic acid supplement market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years due to increasing health awareness and expanding distribution channels. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments.

