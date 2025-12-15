Constellate Publishing Announces Debut Slate of Books for 2026

Constellate Publishing announces partial debut list for 2026

New Imprint Opens Q3–Q4 Submission Window as It Reveals First-Half 2026 Releases

Our debut publishing round brings together stories full of courage, imagination, and emotional depth. These publications will resonate with readers all over the world.” — Co-Founder and Strategic Director, Jill Fernandes

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constellate Publishing , the new international, purpose-driven book imprint of Constellate Creatives , has announced its debut publishing slate for the first half of 2026. The inaugural lineup includes a literary, historical fiction novel, a poetry book, a transformational nonfiction guide, a crime novel and a new adult novel, reflecting the imprint’s dedication to diverse, purpose-driven storytelling.Founded in 2020, Constellate Creatives has played a leading role in producing viral, global marketing campaigns across social communities and digital channels. The launch of Constellate Publishing expands the studio’s mission to nurture transformative writing and elevate underrepresented voices through print, eBooks and audiobooks.“Our debut publishing round brings together stories full of courage, imagination, and emotional depth,” said Co-Founder and Strategic Director, Jill Fernandes. “These publications will resonate with readers all over the world.”Constellate Publishing, as part of Constellate Creatives, also offers an innovative, socially responsible pricing method, which adapts to each writer’s local economy, using the regional wage as a benchmark. With a strong presence in the U.S. West Coast and Midwest, across Europe, and India, Constellate Creatives focuses on storytelling that inspires a more inclusive world.“Our unique pricing method is our personal effort to ensure voices worldwide are heard,” says Keith Roysdon, the Head of Content & Publishing at Constellate Publishing. “We look forward to hearing from authors intrigued by the endless possibilities of Constellate.”2026 Q1-Q2 Debut Collection"You Know Everything: How to remember, wake up, and embody you," by Melanie SchulerAn immersive, meditative guide weaving of energy, memory, and inner truth to become one’s best self. (Coming Jan. 2026)"What Was Beautiful and Good," (110th Anniversary Edition), by Jill BlockerA special edition of the internationally acclaimed novel, set in Europe during the early days of World War I, exploring art, love, and freedom. (Coming Feb. 2026)"Agua Calma," by Daiana ProvenzanoA poetry collection by Latin American multidisciplinary artist Daiana Provenzano, blending magical realism with feminine energy and deep sensitivity. (Coming May 2026)"Seven Angels," by Keith RoysdonA gripping crime thriller set in small-town Tennessee, pitting a young woman against corruption and a ruthless assassin. (Coming June 2026)"Happily After Ever," by Jill BlockerA new adult story of love, adventure, and learning that the greatest journey is being true to yourself. (Coming July 2026)Constellate Publishing is now accepting submissions for Q3-Q4 of the 2026 publishing season. All writers, globally are encouraged to reach out.For more information or submissions, visit www.constellatecreatives.com/publishing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.