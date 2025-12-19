SweetNight, a provider of accessible sleep solutions, expands its ergonomics-focused product certification efforts.

SweetNight, a provider of accessible sleep solutions for modern households, today announced new consumer insight findings and an expansion of its ergonomics-focused product certification efforts, with its CoolNest Mattress serving as a central model in the initiative. The new developments come at a time when hot sleepers and individuals experiencing back discomfort are driving a measurable shift in the U.S. mattress market toward science-based cooling and support technologies.New Data Highlights Temperature and Spinal Support as Top Sleep ConcernsAs part of its ongoing research into customer needs, SweetNight analyzed thousands of inquiries and feedback from sleepers located in high-temperature regions such as California, Texas, and southern coastal states. Across these markets, the company reports two consistent themes:1. Persistent nighttime overheating2. Increasing reports of back tension linked to inadequate mattress supportSweetNight says these findings have validated the ongoing relevance of its CoolNestcooling and ergonomic design, leading the company to expand its consumer education and certification initiatives.Cooling Technology Moves From “Nice to Have” to “Required” for Many SleepersThe company notes that the majority of its feedback from hot-climate customers points to a growing awareness of how body temperature impacts sleep quality. With heat retention now cited by customers as one of the leading reasons for mattress replacement, SweetNight’s leadership says the timing is appropriate to highlight the role of its CoolNestSystem technology.The CoolNestmodel integrates a three-layer design that employs:• A 3D knitted cooling cover with over 10,000 micro-ventilation pores• PCMfluxfoam, using phase change materials to absorb and release heat• Gel-infused memory foam formulated with 30% additional cooling gel materialsTogether, these components contribute to a sleep surface engineered to stay up to 8 degrees cooler than conventional foam, with three times the ventilation capability. SweetNight reports that these temperature outcomes align directly with the feedback patterns uncovered in its consumer analysis.Back Support Emerges as a Growing Priority for Millennials and Working FamiliesIn addition to heat concerns, SweetNight’s new findings show that sleepers aged 25–45—particularly in hybrid-working households—are increasingly reporting discomfort connected to posture, long hours of screen time, and sedentary routines.SweetNight’s expanded certification focus builds on the CoolNestMattress’s existing ACA (American Chiropractic Association) endorsement, which recognizes the model’s 5-Zone Ergonomic Support System. The company says the updated initiative will emphasize public awareness around zoned body alignment and pressure distribution—two areas younger consumers are researching more frequently.SweetNight notes that as mattress buyers become more informed about ergonomics, independent certifications such as ACA endorsements have begun to influence purchasing decisions more than aesthetics, brand prestige, or luxury positioning.Neutral Pricing Trends Continue to Influence Sleep Product DemandIn reviewing its consumer data, SweetNight also observed a clear pattern among middle-income households: a preference for mattresses that offer measurable functional benefits without luxury-tier pricing. The company states that this shift is especially visible among couples and individuals who identify as hot sleepers, night-sweat sufferers, or those seeking mattresses recommended for back concerns.The CoolNestMattress has attracted attention within this group because it combines cooling materials, memory foam comfort features, and ergonomic zoning typically associated with higher-priced models. SweetNight says its research confirms that many buyers now evaluate sleep products based on specific functional criteria—such as cooling performance, support zoning, and chemical-safety certifications—rather than brand name alone.Expansion in Key Regions and Increased Requests for Cooling SolutionsSweetNight reports that the combination of rising temperatures and customer demand for cooling options has prompted the company to strengthen distribution and awareness efforts in California and Texas, where interest in temperature-regulating sleep products continues to grow.The company says its customer service and logistics teams have also observed spikes in questions related to:• How phase change materials work• What type of mattress is best for back tension• Differences between cooling memory foam and hybrid mattresses• Comparisons such as CoolNestmattress vs. Casper or CoolNestmattress vs. NectarThese inquiries have contributed to SweetNight’s decision to broaden its educational efforts and provide clearer guidance on the role of cooling technologies and ergonomic support systems in the modern sleep landscape.Company PerspectiveSweetNight’s Brand Manager, Summer, commented on the company’s new focus:“With so many customers now prioritizing cooling and back support, our responsibility is to continue providing clear, evidence-based information about how sleep technologies function. The updates we’re announcing today reflect our commitment to listening to real consumers and responding to their most immediate needs.”Looking AheadSweetNight states that its next phase of development will include continued analysis of regional sleep patterns, ongoing ergonomic validation efforts, and broader accessibility of science-backed sleep education for the public. The company emphasizes that its mission remains centered on providing affordable smart sleep solutions that reflect the evolving needs of households across the United States.About SweetNightSweetNight is a sleep solutions company focused on accessible, science-informed mattress design. The company’s products are CertiPUR-UScertified and developed to promote healthy spinal alignment, effective temperature management, and long-term comfort for a wide range of sleepers.Media ContactSummer — Brand ManagerEmail: pr@sweetnight.com

