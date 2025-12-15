The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orthopantomogram (OPG) Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Share, Competition, and Forecast to 2029

Expected to grow to $2.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The orthopantomogram (OPG) market has been expanding rapidly in recent years, driven by technological advancements and a growing focus on dental health worldwide. This market is poised for continued growth as innovations in imaging and increasing demand for dental care services shape its future trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors pushing its expansion, key regional trends, and the major developments influencing this sector.

Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory of the Orthopantomogram (OPG) Market

The orthopantomogram market has witnessed significant growth, with its size increasing from $1.68 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $1.81 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This past expansion is largely attributed to the early adoption of panoramic radiography technology, the rising prevalence of dental diseases, an expanding infrastructure for dental imaging, heightened awareness regarding oral health screenings, and the growth of dental clinics and hospitals. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong upward trend, reaching $2.43 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors such as the rising demand for advanced dental imaging solutions, an increasing elderly population requiring dental care, greater investments in dental healthcare facilities, growth in dental tourism and outpatient services, as well as enhanced reimbursement policies for diagnostic imaging are set to drive this growth. Additionally, key trends during the forecast period include integrating artificial intelligence and deep learning into image analysis, the introduction of low-dose OPG systems, advancements in 3D imaging combined with cone beam CT, innovations in portable and chairside panoramic devices, and ongoing research aimed at improving image clarity and automated diagnostics.

Download a free sample of the orthopantomogram (opg) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30344&type=smp

Understanding the Orthopantomogram (OPG) and Its Clinical Importance

An orthopantomogram, commonly referred to as a panoramic dental radiograph, is a two-dimensional imaging technique that captures a comprehensive wide-view X-ray of the entire maxillofacial area. This includes the upper and lower jaws, teeth, and the surrounding bone structures, all in a single image. It plays a crucial role in dental and maxillofacial assessment, helping healthcare professionals with diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of various oral and jaw conditions both in clinical practice and research settings.

Primary Drivers Behind Orthopantomogram (OPG) Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling the orthopantomogram market is the increasing prevalence of dental disorders worldwide. These disorders affect teeth, gums, and the supporting structures, often resulting in pain, infection, or impaired oral functions. Poor oral hygiene, leading to plaque accumulation, is a major contributor to the rise in conditions such as cavities and gum disease. Orthopantomograms provide a panoramic X-ray that allows dentists to detect cavities, impacted teeth, bone abnormalities, and other oral health issues with greater accuracy. For example, in February 2025, the Humble Memorial Dental Group, a U.S.-based dental service provider, highlighted that nearly 3.5 billion people globally suffer from oral diseases. It also noted that almost half of adults over 30 experience gum disease, and the U.S. spends about $124 billion annually on dental care. These statistics highlight the growing burden of dental diseases, which in turn fuels the demand for diagnostic tools like orthopantomograms.

View the full orthopantomogram (opg) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/global-orthopantomogram-opg-market-report

Regional Market Dynamics in the Orthopantomogram (OPG) Industry

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the orthopantomogram segment. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about oral health, and a growing elderly population. The market report also covers other important regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and growth potential.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orthopantomogram (OPG) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Orthokeratology Lens Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthokeratology-lens-global-market-report

Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

Orthobiologics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthobiologics-global-market-report"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.