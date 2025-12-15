FaceProof.ai: Stopping Scammers and Catfishers at the Digital Door

Bring trust back online—FaceProof confirms real people, exposing fake profiles and preventing scams instantly. USA - Get Faceproof Verified Bring trust back online—FaceProof confirms real people, exposing fake profiles and preventing scams instantly.

FaceProof Launches in the U.S., Stopping Scammers and Catfishers at the Digital Door With Fast, Real-ID Verification Anyone Can Use.

We built FaceProof after seeing how deeply online scams devastate victims. This platform gives Americans a simple, proven way to verify identity and shut down impersonators before they can do harm.” — Andrew Chapman Director

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FaceProof: Stopping Scammers and Catfishers at the Digital Door



FaceProof, an innovative online identity-verification platform, officially launches today in the United States, giving Americans a powerful new tool to combat the soaring rates of online fraud, impersonation, and romance scams.



FaceProof is built on the hard-won experience of former Australian police officers who developed the platform through the critical lens of victims of scams and those with real-life expertise in managing investigations and understanding how criminals think and operate.



Built to put real people back into real conversations online, FaceProof is designed as a personal safety layer that allows users to verify who they are truly speaking to across any digital environment—be it a dating app, an online marketplace, or a business transaction. FaceProof stops scammers and catfishing at the digital door by providing a simple, privacy-centric way to confirm a real identity before a digital interaction goes any further.



The Practical Solution to a Digital Threat

Online connections are central to how Americans date, shop, socialize, and conduct business, but they come with growing and costly risks. With fake profiles, deepfakes, and fraudulent schemes reaching record highs, users need a reliable way to confirm identity that goes beyond the inconsistent security of social platforms.

FaceProof is the result of decades of frontline law-enforcement and cyber-safety experience. It does not replace existing social and online business platforms but acts as a straightforward, user-initiated security check to bring trust back into the digital realm.

How FaceProof Works: Identity Verified in Three Simple Steps

FaceProof is a fast, secure, and transparent service designed to empower the user.

1. Request Verification: Register on FaceProof.ai and send a secure, one-time verification link to the person you are communicating with, using their name, mobile number, or email. The recipient decides whether to proceed. (If they don’t it’s a red flag so be cautious)

2. Fast Identity Check: The recipient quickly completes the process by uploading a government-issued photo ID (like a driver's license or passport) and taking a selfie. FaceProof securely compares the two images and checks for liveness and tampering.

3. Receive a Clear Result: You receive an instant result in your dashboard:

• Verified – Identity confirmed.

• Failed – Verification did not match or the person declined.

You Stay in Control

FaceProof is committed to privacy. It never shares personal data, scrapes information, or conducts hidden background checks.

The service simply provides the initiator with clarity—an objective "Yes" or "No" on identity confirmation—so they can confidently decide whether to trust, continue the conversation, or walk away.

"We created FaceProof because we saw firsthand the devastating financial and emotional impact of online deception," said a company spokesperson. "By focusing on the criminal mindset and the victim's need for safety, we've delivered a practical, real-world solution that restores confidence in online interactions. This launch is a crucial step in protecting Americans from sophisticated digital threats."

