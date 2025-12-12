PitPat Partners with DeerRun for a Christmas Season Flash Sale

DeerRun DeerRun

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a global leader in online fitness competitions, PitPat has long been dedicated to advancing digital sports through cross-device connectivity, real-time racing technology, and an open fitness ecosystem. By bringing runners from around the world onto the same virtual track, PitPat turns home exercise equipment into a powerful hub for data, social engagement, and competitive motivation.This Christmas season, PitPat is partnering with smart fitness brand DeerRun to launch the DeerRun Christmas Event. Consumers can enjoy exceptional holiday pricing on premium treadmills and walking pads—and, by connecting their DeerRun devices to PitPat, they can immediately join global online races and start a festive winter fitness journey alongside runners all over the world.This year’s DeerRun Christmas Event features some of the brand’s most popular devices with rare, year-end discounts. During the promotion, shoppers can enjoy tiered holiday savings—$30 off orders over $500, and $50 off orders over $900. Select best-selling models also come with free 3-day expedited shipping for faster holiday delivery.Among the limited-time offers are several standout deals: the new 2026 A6 Plus 2-in-1 Foldable Treadmill drops from $469 to just $269, while the Q2 Christmas Fitness Gift Walking Pad is reduced from $439 to $159. These never-before-seen prices give users an easy entry point into high-quality smart fitness equipment—perfect for winter training and New Year fitness goals.DeerRun founder Kevin Zhang shared:“Christmas is a time for family, but it’s also the perfect moment to reflect on your health and start making lifestyle changes. Through our partnership with PitPat, we’re combining smart hardware with a robust digital racing ecosystem, allowing every user to experience professional, engaging workouts from the comfort of home. A smart fitness device is no longer just equipment in the living room—it becomes a training partner that keeps you motivated every day.”Kevin also noted that DeerRun will continue to deepen its collaboration with PitPat, bringing more online races, virtual environments, and interactive smart-fitness experiences to users. The goal: to transform home workouts into something social, immersive, and free from the limitations of time or space.DeerRun users can already connect to PitPat—and another partner brand, SupeRun , has also fully integrated with the ecosystem, enabling more treadmill owners to enjoy the same digital racing experience. From real-time group races and rank-matching events to 1v1 friend battles, monthly challenges, and long-term milestone competitions, PitPat offers an inclusive lineup of global fitness events. Smart treadmills seamlessly transmit speed, cadence, distance, and more to the platform, helping users track their progress and stay motivated—especially during the festive season.Smart fitness equipment offers three major advantages.First, it makes training more scientific and measurable. Instead of relying on subjective feelings, users get real-time data on speed, cadence, heart rate, distance, and calories burned. These precise metrics help users find the right training rhythm, set achievable goals, and adjust training intensity for better efficiency and safety. For anyone focused on endurance, speed, or fat loss, data-driven training provides a clearer pathway to progress.Second, it delivers a far more interactive and engaging workout experience. Home exercise can feel isolating, but connecting smart devices to platforms like PitPat turns living rooms into lively digital arenas. Global real-time racing, online challenges, and 1v1 friend battles inject fun and competitiveness into every workout. During the holiday season, racing alongside runners worldwide adds a sense of ceremony and excitement—turning the treadmill into a true “competitive companion.”Third, smart fitness equipment is designed for modern lifestyles. Compared with bulky traditional devices, today’s smart treadmills and walking pads are lightweight, foldable, and easy to store—ideal for homes, offices, or dorms. With durable motors, improved shock-absorption, and quieter performance, they integrate more naturally into everyday environments. Beyond being fitness products, they evolve into practical wellness tools that make sticking to a fitness routine truly effortless.About PitPatAs one of the world’s largest online running competition platforms, PitPat is redefining the home-fitness experience. The platform connects to a wide range of smart treadmills and walking pads, eliminating the limitations of closed device ecosystems. Through PitPat, users can join global real-time races, themed challenges, online championships, and enjoy features such as AI Pace Adjustment, virtual city courses, and advanced performance-tracking tools.PitPat remains committed to using technology to inspire movement, competitions to fuel motivation, and data to celebrate every runner’s progress. Moving forward, PitPat will continue expanding its smart-device ecosystem and collaborating with more partners—making running more fun, more efficient, and more shareable than ever.

