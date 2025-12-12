All About Roofing Launches 'Lighten the Load' to Support an Arizona Family This Holiday Season

All About Roofing

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All About Roofing has officially launched “Lighten the Load,” a community centered nomination program that will pay the full month of December household bills for one Arizona family facing a difficult season. The initiative offers relief during a time of year when many families feel the weight of financial stress the most.The program was previously known as “Pay My Bills,” but the company has renamed it to better reflect its mission. Lighten the Load focuses on lifting up families through community connection rather than traditional charity models.“Strong communities look out for each other,” said Siera Nygaard, Owner of All About Roofing. “There are families all around us who carry everything quietly. If we can offer one of them a moment to breathe, we will.”How Lighten the Load WorksArizona residents are encouraged to nominate a family who has been facing hardship this year. Anyone may submit a nomination except themselves. Each submission must include the family’s contact information and a description of what they have been navigating. Optional photo uploads are allowed.The All About Roofing leadership team will review every story privately and select one family to support. All household bills for December will be fully covered. Eligible bills include electricity, water, gas, internet, rent or mortgage payments, and other essential utilities.“This is not a giveaway and not charity,” said Devin Hunter, Partner at All About Roofing. “This is neighbors helping neighbors. Lighten the Load is about stepping in with dignity and respect when a family needs it the most.”Nomination Details• Submit nominations at www.allaboutroofing.com/lighten-the-load • Nominator must provide accurate contact information• Nominator cannot nominate themselves• Optional photos or supporting documents may be included• Nominations close on December 19• The selected family will be contacted privately between December 23 and December 24A Tradition of Community SupportFor All About Roofing, Lighten the Load is more than a seasonal initiative. It reflects the company’s year round commitment to protecting Arizona families both on and off the roof.“We meet families every day who are doing everything they can to stay steady,” said Nygaard. “If we have the ability to lift a little of that weight during December, that is what we will do. It is one small way we honor the people who trust us with their homes.”About All About RoofingAll About Roofing is a licensed, bonded, and insured Arizona roofing contractor with locations in Surprise, Mesa, Tucson, and Prescott. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing solutions , including repairs, full replacements, permanent trim lighting, and custom builds. With hundreds of five star reviews, All About Roofing is recognized for craftsmanship, integrity, and a dedication to protecting what matters most.

