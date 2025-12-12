The Tea Has Turned Red by Yan Wu Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

The Tea Has Turned Red

Yan Wu's Innovative Packaging Design Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The esteemed A' Design Award has announced Yan Wu as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category for the exceptional work titled "The Tea Has Turned Red." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Packaging Design Award within the packaging industry, celebrating designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a profound understanding of the field.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds particular relevance for industry professionals and consumers alike. It showcases designs that align with current trends, advance industry standards, and offer practical benefits to users. By recognizing such outstanding works, the award inspires further innovation and sets a benchmark for excellence in packaging design.Yan Wu's award-winning design, "The Tea Has Turned Red," stands out for its striking visual impact and thoughtful concept. The minimalist black and red color scheme creates a simple yet grand appearance, while the imagery on the gift box tells the story of tea leaves transforming from green to red. This design choice allows consumers to clearly visualize and appreciate the evolutionary process of red tea.Receiving the Silver A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Yan Wu and their team to continue pursuing innovation and excellence in future projects. This recognition not only celebrates the specific design but also highlights the potential for the brand to influence industry trends and inspire other designers in the field.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consultant Co., LtdPure Angle Brand Consultant, founded in 2010 by Mr. Wu Yan, a member of the 11th National Committee of the Design Committee of the China Packaging Federation and an international member of the French ID&A International Artists and Designers Association, is dedicated to researching and creating brands, fonts, packaging, books, spaces, exhibitions, exhibition halls, products, ceramics, and industrial design. The consultant provides comprehensive, multi-angle, and three-dimensional design and planning services for enterprises, interpreting charm from multiple perspectives.About Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consulting Co., Ltd.Hefei Pure Angle Brand Consulting Co., Ltd. has been recognized as a National High-tech Enterprise in 2023. The company has received over 200 international and domestic design awards, including the Italian A' Design Award and many others. Their works have been selected for exhibitions such as the Colombia San Mateo International Poster Design Exhibition, the Cross-Strait Chinese Character Cultural Creativity Competition, and the 8th Anhui Provincial Art Exhibition Design Exhibition.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the field of Packaging Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate outstanding expertise, creativity, and a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. The ultimate aim is to create a better world by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignaward.com

