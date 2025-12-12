Plastic Films and Sheets Market to hit USD 196.23 billion by 2030, led by North America 37% global market share.

The Plastic Films and Sheets Market is expanding due to rising demand in agriculture, packaging, and construction, driven by lightweight materials, durability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plastic films and sheets market size was estimated at USD 134.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 196.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Plastic sheets are mainly used in greenhouse construction, mulching, walk-in tunnels, and low tunnel covering in agricultural sector.The market is growing due to rising demand for durable, lightweight, and cost-effective materials in agriculture, packaging, and construction. Increasing greenhouse farming, food protection needs, and advances in high-performance films and recyclable materials further drive adoption across industries.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/plastic-films-and-sheets-market United States: Key Industry Developments:-→ October 2025: Intertape Polymer Group (IPG) launched a new brand of plastic sheeting tailored for the automotive industry, featuring enhanced durability and protective properties for vehicle manufacturing and transport.→ September 2025: Manufacturers ramped up investments in bio-based and compostable plastic films amid rising regulatory pressure for sustainable packaging, targeting food and pharmaceutical sectors.→ August 2025: U.S. firms like DuPont and Berry Global advanced multilayer barrier films with improved recyclability, driven by e-commerce growth and demand for high-performance sheets in logistics.Japan: Key Industry Developments:-→ October 2025: Demand for post-consumer recycled (PCR) films surged, with PET and HDPE variants projected at USD 96.4 million, focusing on food trays and pharmaceutical packaging for sustainability.→ September 2025: Companies developed ultra-thin, high-strength films for electronics and displays, incorporating UV protection and anti-fog coatings to meet precision manufacturing needs.→ August 2025: Government policies boosted adoption of biodegradable mono-material films in agriculture and convenience packaging, aligning with eco-friendly infrastructure investments.Recent M&A :-→ Amcor acquired Berry Global for $10.5 billion in a landmark merger reshaping the plastics industry, particularly flexible packaging capabilities across product lines and geographic markets (H1 2025).→ Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corp. acquired Addex, a leading supplier of blown film extrusion equipment specializing in bubble-cooling technology, with the deal effective August 1, 2025 (terms undisclosed).→ Novolex acquired Pactiv Evergreen as part of significant 2025 plastics consolidations, enhancing market positioning in packaging amid broader industry M&A momentum (2025).→ Toppan acquired Sonoco for $1.8 billion, marking a notable transaction in the Southeast US region and contributing to Q2 2025 plastics activity (Q2 2025).→ Piedmont Plastics, Inc. acquired Diversified Display Products for an undisclosed amount in June 2023, integrating plastic films and sheets expertise to strengthen display technologies and market presence (noted in 2025 reports)The Plastic Films and Sheets report would provide access to an approx., 53 data tables, 45 figures, and 160 pages."Secure your 30% year-end discount - get this report before the offer expires." https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=plastic-films-and-sheets-market ((Purchase 2 or more Repots and get 50% Discount)Market Segmenatation-→ By Type: LLDPE/LDPELinear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) and Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) lead the type segments with about 40.6% market share in 2025, equating to roughly USD 65.8 billion. These materials excel in flexibility, impact strength, and cost-effectiveness for stretch films, agricultural mulch, and packaging.→ By Type: BOPPBiaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films show the fastest growth with the highest CAGR by end-2025, driven by demand in high-clarity packaging for snacks, confectionery, and electronics. Exact size remains unspecified, but their superior printability and moisture resistance boost adoption in flexible packaging.→ By Application: PackagingThe packaging segment dominates applications at 68.3% market share in 2025, valued at approximately USD 110.8 billion. Demand surges from food preservation, pharmaceuticals, and personal care due to moisture resistance and shelf-life extension amid urbanization and processed food growth.→ By Application: Non-PackagingNon-packaging records the highest CAGR by end-2025, fueled by uses in infrastructure insulation, greenhouse films, and medical coverings. Growth ties to construction investments, healthcare needs, and agriculture in developing economies, though specific size data lacks detail.Plastic Films and Sheets Market — Regional Insights (2025 Estimated Shares)→ North America - 37% Market ShareNorth America is a leading region owing to strong packaging & consumer goods industries, advanced production capabilities, and high adoption of sustainable and specialty film technologies.→ Asia-Pacific - 33% Market ShareAPAC is a rapidly growing region, driven by substantial demand from packaging (especially food & beverage), electronics, and industrial sectors in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.→ Europe - 21% Market ShareEurope holds significant share with robust manufacturing and recycling initiatives. Demand for high-barrier, recyclable films is strong in Germany, France, UK, and Italy.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/plastic-films-and-sheets-market Plastic Films and Sheets Market – Market Drivers (2025)• Rising Demand from Packaging IndustryPlastic films and sheets are widely used in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods packaging due to durability, lightweight, and barrier properties driving consistent demand.• Growth in Consumer Electronics & AutomotiveExpanding use of plastic films for displays, protective layers, and interior components in electronics and automotive sectors boosts market uptake.• Sustainability & Recyclability PushIncreasing demand for recyclable mono-materials and biodegradable films encourages development of eco-friendly PE, PET, and PLA film products.• Expansion of E-CommerceGrowth of online retail amplifies need for protective packaging and shipping films, enhancing pressure to innovate packaging film solutions.• Cost-Effectiveness and Manufacturing EfficiencyPlastic films offer low production and transportation costs compared to alternatives, contributing to wide industrial adoption.• Regulatory Initiatives on Packaging Waste ReductionPolicies in many regions promoting recyclable and compostable packaging motivate manufacturers to adopt advanced film technologies.Market Players:-→ Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Amcor Limited, Uflex Ltd, Bemis Company, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., and Toyobo Co., Ltd.Conclusion:-The plastic films and sheets market continues to expand driven by rising demand from packaging, agriculture, and industrial applications. 